Sports
The number of BETTER sports games has doubled
Alex Lobov, Chief Product Officer of BETER, explained how the company achieved such growth rates.
Increasing growth
The number of sporting events reached 22,500 (from January to June) in 2020. This figure for the same period of 2021 has doubled and totals 42,281 events. Despite the return of major sports tournaments, including the UEFA European Football Championship, in June 2021, BETER provided the highest number of matches of all sports tournaments of the Setka Cup 7,500 matches (250 per day).
Alex Lobov, Chief Product Officer of BETER, said: “BETER continues to increase the amount of fast-paced sports content. And we do our best to make sure our customers get 24/7/365 available products that help sportsbooks fill free airtime and count on predictable margins. That’s why we offer a large number of events and broadcast up to 10 matches at once. All our players and matches have extensive statistics.
We hypothesize that major events can increase fan and gambler interest in commercial sports tournaments. The Setka Cup is a good example of this. The platform hosted a significant number of events, even during the EURO-2020 and other major sporting events in June.”
The Setka Cup opened two new table tennis arenas in early 2021. The latter started in May in Prague (Czech Republic) and can host up to 1,000 matches per month. This positive dynamic is expanding the sports community of tournaments, mainly in Ukraine, where we have 9 sports arenas in the 3 largest cities.
Athletes and organizations
The total number of athletes participating in Setka Cup tournaments has increased by 20% since January 2021. There are now 780 active players and 600 regularly participate in table tennis tournaments in Ukraine and the Czech Republic. Jindrich Pansky, the double silver medalist of the world championship and participant in the Olympic Games, participates in the Setka Cup tournaments in Prague.
The Ukrainian Table Tennis Federation has 1,868 active players (18-55 years old). One in three registered athletes participate in the Seka Cup tournaments.
2021 was an important year for the Setka Cup. The platform launched tournaments in the EU. In addition, the Setka Cup recently reached a strategic partnership with the Prague Table Tennis Association. It is an official recognition at international level and it proves the ambitions of Setka Cup to develop table tennis in the EU. Within the memorandum with the association, the Setka Cup plans to carry out sports coaching, develop and promote table tennis in Prague and the Czech Republic.
New sports
BETER now offers table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball tournaments organized by Setka Cup. Beach volleyball competitions were launched in June 2021. And today there are 16 matches of this discipline on the platform daily.
Alex Lobov explains: “We are constantly improving and expanding our product portfolio. We have a great team of over 50 operational specialists responsible for launching new sports, providing technical equipment and supporting fair play .
This year, 2×2 beach volleyball tournaments successfully passed the trial period. During this process, we verified all key metrics, focused on technicalities and tested the ability to maintain an efficient, 24/7 schedule and ranking systems. Beach volleyball proves its profitability and effectiveness.
Gamblers and fans
BETER offers live streaming, live data and odds for Setka Cup matches. The company thus creates complex betting products for sportsbooks in 150 countries. According to the latest data from one of the largest sportsbooks, the number of gamblers opting for Setka Cup tournaments has increased by 33% in the first half of 2021. Such significant growth took place in June when the UEFA European Football and Table Tennis Championships were held.
GEO
Thanks to BETTER, the streams of the Setka Cup tournaments can be seen on no less than 100 sportsbooks, including bet365, William Hill.
According to the Setka Cup table tennis web platform, European countries currently hold the record for the number of Setka Cup fans. The United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Spain and Poland are among the TOP-10 countries where Setka Cup tournaments are most popular among fans and gamblers.
Of the Asian countries, the Philippines has the largest number of Setka Cup fans; in North America the United States, in South America Brazil, in Africa South Africa.
Sources
2/ https://igamingbusiness.com/company-news/the-number-of-sports-games-provided-by-beter-has-doubled/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]