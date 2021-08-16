The number of BETTER sports games has doubled

Alex Lobov, Chief Product Officer of BETER, explained how the company achieved such growth rates.

Increasing growth

The number of sporting events reached 22,500 (from January to June) in 2020. This figure for the same period of 2021 has doubled and totals 42,281 events. Despite the return of major sports tournaments, including the UEFA European Football Championship, in June 2021, BETER provided the highest number of matches of all sports tournaments of the Setka Cup 7,500 matches (250 per day).

Alex Lobov, Chief Product Officer of BETER, said: “BETER continues to increase the amount of fast-paced sports content. And we do our best to make sure our customers get 24/7/365 available products that help sportsbooks fill free airtime and count on predictable margins. That’s why we offer a large number of events and broadcast up to 10 matches at once. All our players and matches have extensive statistics.

We hypothesize that major events can increase fan and gambler interest in commercial sports tournaments. The Setka Cup is a good example of this. The platform hosted a significant number of events, even during the EURO-2020 and other major sporting events in June.”

The Setka Cup opened two new table tennis arenas in early 2021. The latter started in May in Prague (Czech Republic) and can host up to 1,000 matches per month. This positive dynamic is expanding the sports community of tournaments, mainly in Ukraine, where we have 9 sports arenas in the 3 largest cities.

Athletes and organizations

The total number of athletes participating in Setka Cup tournaments has increased by 20% since January 2021. There are now 780 active players and 600 regularly participate in table tennis tournaments in Ukraine and the Czech Republic. Jindrich Pansky, the double silver medalist of the world championship and participant in the Olympic Games, participates in the Setka Cup tournaments in Prague.

The Ukrainian Table Tennis Federation has 1,868 active players (18-55 years old). One in three registered athletes participate in the Seka Cup tournaments.

2021 was an important year for the Setka Cup. The platform launched tournaments in the EU. In addition, the Setka Cup recently reached a strategic partnership with the Prague Table Tennis Association. It is an official recognition at international level and it proves the ambitions of Setka Cup to develop table tennis in the EU. Within the memorandum with the association, the Setka Cup plans to carry out sports coaching, develop and promote table tennis in Prague and the Czech Republic.

New sports

BETER now offers table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball tournaments organized by Setka Cup. Beach volleyball competitions were launched in June 2021. And today there are 16 matches of this discipline on the platform daily.

Alex Lobov explains: “We are constantly improving and expanding our product portfolio. We have a great team of over 50 operational specialists responsible for launching new sports, providing technical equipment and supporting fair play .

This year, 2×2 beach volleyball tournaments successfully passed the trial period. During this process, we verified all key metrics, focused on technicalities and tested the ability to maintain an efficient, 24/7 schedule and ranking systems. Beach volleyball proves its profitability and effectiveness.

Gamblers and fans

BETER offers live streaming, live data and odds for Setka Cup matches. The company thus creates complex betting products for sportsbooks in 150 countries. According to the latest data from one of the largest sportsbooks, the number of gamblers opting for Setka Cup tournaments has increased by 33% in the first half of 2021. Such significant growth took place in June when the UEFA European Football and Table Tennis Championships were held.

GEO

Thanks to BETTER, the streams of the Setka Cup tournaments can be seen on no less than 100 sportsbooks, including bet365, William Hill.

According to the Setka Cup table tennis web platform, European countries currently hold the record for the number of Setka Cup fans. The United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Spain and Poland are among the TOP-10 countries where Setka Cup tournaments are most popular among fans and gamblers.

Of the Asian countries, the Philippines has the largest number of Setka Cup fans; in North America the United States, in South America Brazil, in Africa South Africa.