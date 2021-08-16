Patterson’s return to center for Notre Dame was hardly a quick verdict

And the progress the four new O-line starters are making around Patterson’s eight days in training camp have Rees and the other Irish coaches embracing the decision that no move was the best move.

I’ve been as happy as I can be about how that group has grown together, Rees said of a line that will likely include Blake Fisher on the left, on a trajectory to become only the second Irish freshman offensive lineman in the 50’s seasons since the NCAA recovered freshman eligibility to start a season opener.

That’s not to say there won’t be hiccups or regression. But the offensive line is the third-position group to produce a plethora of pleasant surprises so far in August, joining the wide receivers and cornerbacks.

Together these were the three position groups that needed it. Heading into training camp, those were seen as the potential vulnerabilities of an Irish team that ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll and is likely to be rated similarly in the AP preseason poll released Monday at 12 noon EDT falls.

Getting Jarrett back is absolutely huge as he’s such a great leader and he gets everyone on the same page when he’s up there, offered grad transfer QB Jack Coan, officially named the Notre Dames starter on Saturday for the September 5 opener in Florida State. He is great there.

So does the NFL. ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. rates Patterson as the third-best center prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, should Patterson turn down a fifth-year option to return to ND.

Patterson came to ND and had never dabbled so much in the middle. He was a three-star prospect, who withdrew from a pledge to the state of Arizona and then went on a recruiting visit and dedication to Notre Dame when the Irish stood between attacking lines.

By visiting here, the family culture schools are always preaching, that’s what I felt here, Patterson said. And for me, deep down, I always felt that this was the place to be.

Patterson came in as a left tackle, impressing former ND Offensive Coordinator Chip Long as a freshman in 2018 so much that Long said he wouldn’t have hesitated to put Patterson in a game had starter Liam Eichenberg fallen.

The following spring, the Irish had a vacancy in the middle, with perennial starter Sam Mustipher heading for the Chicago Bears. Patterson would be a spring experiment, one of many options the Irish coaches would try.