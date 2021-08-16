Taliban love cricket and support cricket, I don’t see the game suffering under their rule: ACB CEO

Cricket will not be a victim in the wake of drastic political changes in Afghanistan, Hamid Shinwari, CEO of the country’s cricket board, assured the Taliban, saying the Taliban “love” and “support” the game.

Speaking to PTI from Kabul, Shinwari also assured members of the national team and their families are safe while the Taliban took over the reins of the country. Star players, including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran, play in the ‘Hundred’ tournament in the UK.

“Taliban loves cricket. They have supported us from the beginning. They did not interfere with our activities,” Shinwari said. “I see no interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have an active chairman, I will remain CEO until further notice,” the top official of the Afghanistan Cricket Board added. The rise of cricket in the country coincided with the rule of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001, with many Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan taking up the sport. “It can be said that cricket flourished during the Taliban era. It is also a fact that many of our players practiced in Peshawar and made the sport mainstream in Afghanistan.

“The good thing is that we are on our way to normalcy. The people have gone to work. We will resume our office from tomorrow and the national camp that was underway prior to the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka will also resume after a two-day regime change hiatus,” Shinwari said. Talking about the player’s safety, he said: “Except four or five players who play abroad, the rest are all in Kabul. As I said, they are safe and doing well.” The BCCI is also monitoring developments and hopes for Afghan players to participate in the Indian Premier League. It’s too early to comment, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Nothing changes for us and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players to be part of IPL,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Afghanistan is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Colombo from September 1. Shinwari said all of their planned bilateral series remain on track and that all three IPL-bound players – Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb – have NOCs from the board to participate in the cash-rich event ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“We don’t see any cricket activity suffering from regime change,” Shinwari said. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who is involved in the ‘Hundred’ event in the UK, said Rashid is naturally concerned about the situation at home. “We had a long conversation here on the border and he is concerned. He can’t get his family out of Afghanistan and a lot is happening for him.” Pietrsen told Sky Sports.

“For him to come up and do a performance like this under the pressure he’s under right now… for him to forget about that stuff and navigate his story and continue the momentum he’s got – I think that’s probably one of the most heartwarming stories of this Hundred yet.” Asadullah Khan, who resigned as prime minister in Afghanistan earlier this month, also thinks cricket will not be a victim under the Taliban rule.

“I personally went to the areas where the Taliban ruled. They really liked the game. So from that point of view it shouldn’t be a problem.

“Too much political intervention in cricket has negatively impacted the sport over the past 24 months and that needs to change,” Khan said, referring to the frequent administrative changes in the national team’s board and leadership. Shinwari added that he hopes major cricketing powers, including BCCI, will play with them more often, giving a big boost to their finances and the health of the game in the country. “We want to establish regular bilateral cricket ties with all the cricket giants, including BCCI, who have always been there for us,” he added.

