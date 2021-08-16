obituary of Shirley Fry | Tennis





Shirley Fry, who has died aged 94, was a member of the elite club of 10 female tennis players who have won all four Grand Slam singles titles. She also won all four grand slams in doubles, one of only seven women to have done so. Despite those great performances in France, USA, Australia and At WimbledonFry was the least known and least celebrated of the generation of American female players who dominated tennis in the 1950s. While Louise Brough, Doris Hart, and Margaret DuPont were making headlines, Fry was stubbornly collecting a closet full of major titles way further under the radar. Partly that was because she didn’t want to let the success go to her head at the time or later. When told in 2000 by Orlando Sentinel writer David Whitley that she was Billie Jean King’s idol, Fry replied, “That flatters me because I wasn’t that good. I was not a natural. I could run and I could concentrate. Those undervalued assets were good enough to usher in a decade of consistent top-flight success, even if her tireless chase-and-fetch game didn’t always get the approval of the purists. On the eve of playing teen sensation Maureen Little Mo Connolly in a big game, Connolly’s outspoken coach, Teach Tennant, said of Fry: No one can win by playing negative. Connolly had to play long and hard in that game and many others against Fry to justify her coach’s dismissive comment. Shirley Fry plays at Wimbledon in 1951. Photo: Hulton Deutsch/Corbis/Getty Images Shirley, the youngest of four children born to Ida and Lester Fry, was born in Akron, Ohio, and attended the city’s central high school. Encouraged by a sports-loving father who owned a tennis shop, she started playing tennis at the age of nine. She noticed that she won competitions while studying for a degree in human relations at Rollins College, in Winter Park, Florida. She made rapid progress in tennis in the early years of World War II, reaching the quarterfinals of the U.S. Championships at age 15 and reaching a world top 10 ranking in the late 1940s. However, it wasn’t until 1951 that she was able to establish herself as a champion by beating Hart and then becoming No. 1 in the world rankings in the final of the French Championships, where the slow clay courts of Roland Garros suited her style. Although she continued to enjoy success on the tournament circuit in the years that followed, amateur tennis was out of money and in the mid-1950s she was forced to briefly retire from tennis and take a job as a copygirl at the St. Petersburg Times in Florida. However, her consistency and determination had not gone unnoticed and in 1956 she received an invitation to join the US Wightman Cup team that would play Great Britain at Wimbledon that summer. With her travel expenses paid, Fry seized the opportunity and stayed in London so she could play in the Wimbledon Championships a few weeks later. There she won both the singles title, beating Britain’s Angela Buxton 6-3, 6-1 in the final, and the mixed doubles title against American Vic Seixas. Running into the singles final, Frys required her to beat two of the greatest players of her time, No. 1 seed, Brough, and No. 4 seed Althea Gibson, who would win the title the following year. Shirley Fry, far right, with members of the 1956 US Wightman Cup winning team, from left, Dorothy Head Knode, Beverly Baker Fleitz and Louise Brough, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. Photo: Reg Burkett/Getty Images Not long after winning the Australian Championship in 1957, Fry married Karl Irvin, a tennis referee and advertising executive. She retired from the game to raise their four children and took up golf in later years. She never mastered the game to her satisfaction, but she was never carried away by her exceptional tennis skills. Karl died in 1976. She leaves behind their children, Mark, Scott, Lori and Karen, and 12 grandchildren. Shirley Fry, tennis player, born June 30, 1927; passed away July 13, 2021

