Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen pauses after hectic summer





The Blue Jackets are among the five NHL teams that will send asquad to the Traverse City Prospect Camp, which kicks off in September. 16. The official opening of the training camp in Columbus is September 22. Yes, the hockey season is coming up soon. In a sentence:Single match tickets go on sale later this week. At the moment everything is quiet in the hockey activities. General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen was given time to play in the golf tournament his family is organizing as a fundraiser for the Juvenile DiabetesResearch Foundation. He also played in a charity tournament run by the team’s majority owner, John P. McConnell. Kekalainen was frugal in using one word to describe his golf game. He’s better at tennis and pickleball. Put it like this. Michael Arace:Zach Werenski puts his foot in the revolving door of Blue Jackets in Columbus It’s a relief after thatone of the most seismic summers in franchise history.The Jackets roster is almost half reversed. It was the first phase of a major renovation. The goal is to build it well. Yes, I’ve said that a few times, Kekalainen admitted on Sunday. We’ve had some great core players, great on the ice, great people, great character. But we didn’t get any parades. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup and that’s why we made the decisions we had to make. Kekalainen hates to use the word patience because it belies his competitive nature. Still, it’s no secret that it takes some patience. Two of the fundamental players in the rebuilt first round draft picks Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger, both centers are not expected in Columbus anytime soon. The same can be said of Jackets’ other first round pick, defender Corson Ceulemans. All three may play for Team Canada in the World Junior Tournament, which will take place from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It is also possible that a future Jacket will play in the World Juniors. The event is often a showcase for prospects, and the Jackets have two picks in the first round of the 2022 draw. Michael Arace:Blue Jackets are going through an all-time makeover They had to grow a bit, Kekalainen said. There are many exciting things on the horizon. The depth chart is completely different on the prospect side. Were filled with defense, attacker, with skill, grit and character, all sorts of things. Well, we’ll have to wait and see how much of an impact it all makes at the NHL level. Top defender Zach Werenski, 24, essentially endorsed Kekalainen’s long-term plans earlier this month when he signed a six-year contract extension worth $57.53 million. What about the present? With training camp in about a month, what about the big club and the coming season? NHL concept:Blue Jackets close ‘bittersweet day’ with trio of talented prospects in first round NHL draw Again, the Blue Jackets will be one of the youngest teams in the league, with an average age of between 25 and 26. We have a good idea of ​​what the players above the 25-26 line can do. I’m talking about guys like Jake Voracek, 32, Gustav Nyqvist, 31, Boone Jenner, 28and Sean Kuraly, 28. Admittedly, Gregory Hofmann, 28, and Justin Danforth, 28, are wildcards. And admittedly, I have no idea how to judge 26-year-old MaxDomi, who won’t be back from shoulder surgery until December. Who is Max Domi? What will provide early momentum or hinder rebuilding is the players below the 25-26 line. I’m talking about Patrik Laine, 23, who took a break from elite sniping last season, and Jack Roslovic, 24, who needs more reps. Who is Emil Bemstrom, 22? Alexandre Texier, 21? YegorChinakhov (20 years old) was KHL rookie of the year, Kekalainensaid. Hell has a great chance to show what it can do, and time will tell. Our old-young players also love Bemstromand Texier. With a new coaching staff, see what kind of new look they bring to the attack and the systems. Amid the flurry of transactions since the draft’s first night on July 23, was that just a few weeks ago? it’s almost forgotten that John Tortorella, the greatest coach in the team’s history, has been replaced by Brad Larsen. Kekalainen suggests younger players could thrive with a new coaching staff. Brad Larsen is Brad Larsen and he’s not just going to copy the system, Kekalainen said. He has his own ideas. He is quite progressive about how he wants to play hockey. I think that’s why he hired (associate Pascal Vincent and assistant Sylvain Lefebvre). They are also progressive. It will be an exciting hockey brand. Soon we will begin to understand how exciting is defined. And “patience”. [email protected] Get more news about Columbus Blue Jackets by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/nhl/columbus-blue-jackets/2021/08/16/jackets-gm-jarmo-kekalainen-pauses-rest-after-frantic-summer/8142687002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos