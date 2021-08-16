Nigerians in the US hold sports carnival





The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, who led consulate general staff to the carnival, pledged to use cultural and sporting carnivals to unite Nigerians living in the US. Egopija said the Consulate General would actively participate and work with carnival organizers to strengthen friendships between Nigerians in that North American country.



He said: We will continue our efforts to support our nationals in New Jersey and other states under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General. This is a mandate we have and we will continue to provide consular services to our nationals. We will continue to ensure that every Nigerian gets the service he or she deserves. The Nigerian envoy expressed his support for the sustainability of the carnival and thanked the organizers for the commendable initiative. Egopija said he was looking forward to an expanded carnival in 2022, when the consulate general would be more involved. He urged participants to remember that we are Nigerians marching towards one destination even when we relax and enjoy the event.



The co-founder of the organization, Mr Anozie Ugenyic, said the primary purpose of the carnival was to invite Nigerians once a year to relax with their families and loved ones. In our research, we found that two things that bring Nigerians together are sports and culture. Nigerians love and enjoy sports, especially in an atmosphere that reminds them of their culture. This Carnival has been bringing Nigerians together since 2008 and we have celebrated it annually since then, except in 2020 when the COVID-19 disrupted the plan. People come from all walks of life and people who are friends of Nigeria are here. We also have the football teams that represent the diversity of Nigeria, he said.



Ugenyi said the carnival gave Nigerians an opportunity to set aside a day to get out of their hectic schedules and mingle with other Nigerians from across the US and New Jersey in particular. NAN reports that former Flying Eagles player, Tajudeen Dissu, who was a guest at the carnival, expressed joy that the carnival brought together Nigerians from different backgrounds and said that sport was more than entertainment. Culture and sport unite people. When there is a cultural event, people are going to enjoy it, just like at sports carnival; people derive joy from attending it, Disu told NAN in an interview. Disu, a youth, sports and social development supervisor at Surulere Local Government, Lagos, called for support to support the carnival. He advised the organizers to improve the carnival by introducing athletics and other local Nigerian games. NAN reports that the carnival, which was themed: Nigeria we greet you, attracted Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all walks of life and held award ceremonies to notable Nigerians.

