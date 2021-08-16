Taliban Loves Cricket: CEO of Afghanistan Board

Afghanistan plays T20 World Cup, says media manager.

IMAGE: ‘We are looking for a venue for the tri-series with Australia and the West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the T20 World Cup’ (Image used for representative purposes). Photo: ICC/Twitter

In view of the current turmoil in Afghanistan, questions have been raised as to whether the team will be ready to compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the Afghanistan Cricket Board has made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the showpiece gets underway in Dubai.

Speak with YEARSAfghan cricket team media manager Hikmat Hassan said there is no doubt about taking part in the T20 World Cup and the board is happy to continue a tri-series with Australia and the West Indies to help prepare for the showpiece.

“Yes, we are playing in the T20 World Cup. Preparations are in full swing and the available players will train again in Kabul in the coming days. We are looking for a venue for the tri-series with Australia and the West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece. We’re talking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also, I think Malaysia. Let’s see how that plays out.

“We are already ready to play against Pakistan in Hambantota and that series is also underway. We also plan to continue with the domestic T20 tournament which will boost the players’ preparations for the T20 World Cup,” Hassan said.

Asked if the board officials have had a word with Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi as they are not currently in the country, he said: “We are always here to help our players and their families. We will do what is possible for them. are not affected much in Kabul, we are already back in the office so there is nothing to worry about.”

Hamid Shinwari, CEO of the Afghan cricket board, said the Taliban “love” and “support” the game.

Speak with PTIA from Kabul, Shinwari also assured the national team members and their families are safe while the Taliban took over the reins of the country.

Star players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran play in the ‘Hundred’ tournament in the UK.

“The Taliban love cricket. They have supported us from the beginning. They did not interfere in our activities,” Shinwari said.

“I see no interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have an active chairman, I will remain CEO until further notice,” added the top official of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The rise of cricket in the country coincided with the rule of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001, with many Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan taking up the sport.

“It can be said that cricket thrived during the Taliban era. It is also a fact that many of our players practiced in Peshawar and they made the sport mainstream in Afghanistan.

“The good thing is that we are moving towards normalcy. The people have started working. We will resume our office from tomorrow and the national camp that was underway prior to the Pakistan series in Sri Lanka will also resume after a two-day break with the regime change,” Shinwari said.

Talking about the safety of the players, he said: “Except for the four or five players who play abroad, the rest are all in Kabul. Like I said, they are safe and doing just fine.”

Asadullah Khan, who resigned as prime minister in Afghanistan earlier this month, also believes that cricket will not be a victim under the Taliban rule.

“I personally went to the areas where the Taliban ruled. They really liked the game. So from that point of view it shouldn’t be a problem.

“Too much political intervention in cricket has negatively impacted the sport over the past 24 months and that needs to change,” Khan said, referring to the frequent administrative changes in the national team’s governance and leadership.

Shinwari added that he hopes major cricketing powers, including BCCI, will play with them more often, giving a big boost to their finances and the health of the game in the country.

“We want to establish regular bilateral cricket links with all the cricket giants, including BCCI, who have always been there for us,” he added.