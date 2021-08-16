Three-star OL Emir Stinette is committed to Rutgers football





Rutgers football added to the recruiting league for 2022 on Sunday as three-star attacking guard Emir Stinette is committed to the program. The 65.378-pound interior lineman holds on reported offerings from Maryland, Tennessee, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toledo, and West Virginia per 247 Sports. Boston College and Temple were also in the mix. However, after visiting Rutgers in late July, Stinette made the decision to become Scarlet Knight shortly after being offered. Playing for the Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Stinette is the third player from that area to commit to the 2022 recruiting class. He joins linebacker Anthony Johnson and running back Samuel Brown, both 4-star recruits. The impact Fran Brown has had on recruiting South Jersey and Philadelphia in such a short time is nothing short of incredible. Rutgers has struggled for decades to gain traction in this area, but that quickly changed under Brown. Schiano rightly made adding Brown a priority in assembling his staff once he took over the program for the second time. A pipeline is being developed from which recruitment can benefit for years to come. As Schiano rebuilds Rutgers football, the offensive line has been a key priority in the 2022 recruiting class as Stinette becomes the sixth prospect to commit. He joins New Jersey’s top recruit in Jacob Allen, along with Taj White, Kwabena Asamoah, Joe De Croce and Nelson Monegro. With a total of 15 pledges in the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers is currently ranked 14th National and 4th in the Big Ten according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. To watch highlights from Stinettes junior season, click here.

