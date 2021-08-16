Thinking kills! Playing tennis with Maggi Hambling

maggi Hambling’s attacking shots fail her. Oh, you fool! she roars as she sends a backhand smash into the net. Move, Maggi, move! she thunders when she fails to take advantage of a short ball. This isn’t a classic match on paper: Hambling is twice my age, half my height, and has a dodgy knee. But her problems don’t seem quite physical. Earlier she greeted me outside her home in east Suffolk and announced, in a voice reminiscent of a post-war country club, that she was terribly nervous. About the tennis or the interview? Tennis! I was used to talking about my damn work!

Sure, there’s more consistency in Hamblings’ conversation game and more flair. She’s in shape this morning: garrulous, witty and cheerful with a dirty mouth. There is tremendous warmth to her, and her occasional sharp remarks are undermined by brief sidelong glances and frequent outbursts of rude laughter. She calls me my darling and young man, and has a habit of repeating the last words of a sentence (thinking is a waste of time, a waste of time, a waste of time), as if enjoying a good shot.

Despite the scorching weather, Hambling, who is 75, is wearing knee-length black shorts and a paint-spattered black puffer gilet over a white t shirt with the motto Tennis Is Life. Rarely seen in public without a cigarette, she manages to abstain for the duration of our match. But she tells me that once, during a charity exhibition at the Royal Albert Hall, she got a serve back from Pat Cash, the Australian tennis star, with a fagot clutched between her lips. Quite a triumph, that. When I say David Hockney went smoking for him 1843 magazine interview, she begins to mutter: Why the hell didn’t I think of that? Instead of playing tennis with this motherfucker, I could have just smoked!

With her contagious looks, a large head of unruly hair and mischievous, heavily masked blue eyes, Hambling is one of those rare artists often recognized on the street. She was the National Gallery’s first artist-in-residence in 1980 and later that decade appeared as a team captain at Gallery, a TV quiz show about art. In one infamous episode, she protested that she was the only female panelist by wearing a fake mustache.

For most of her career, Hambling has worked primarily as a figurative painter, a contemporary practitioner of the muscular realism pioneered by Lucian Freud and Francis Bacon. She studied at a number of leading art schools, where she experimented with pop art, abstract expressionism and conceptual art, before being drawn to the seedy scene that swirled around Bacon at the Colony Room Club in Soho.

Her portraits combine a raw sensuality with a tender feeling for the inner life of their subject. Some of her most notable work shows close friends and relatives on their deathbed. These photos prompted George Melly, a friend, jazz singer and writer (and Gallery host), to call her Maggi Coffin Hambling, a nickname she seems rather fond of.

In recent decades, Hambling has made headlines with a series of public sculptures that, like well-timed shots, have delighted her fans and confused her critics. Her memorial to Oscar Wilde near Trafalgar Square was a granite sarcophagus from which the writers emerge with their heads and hands, clutching a cigarette, in crumpled bronze: it was mocked as a disaster and disgusting when it was unveiled in 1998.

More than 800 local residents signed a petition calling for the removal of Scallop (2003), her tribute to composer Benjamin Britten in the form of a four-meter-tall steel shell on the beach near his birthplace in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. Both pieces have been repeatedly destroyed.

But Hambling caused her greatest dismay last November when her statue to Mary Wollstonecraft, consisting of a large, swirling silver shape with a small naked figure rising from the top, was erected in Newington Green in north London. Some Twitter commentators did not dismiss the symbolism, denouncing the statue for having reduced the 18th-century feminist and author of A Vindication of the Rights of Women to her anatomy. (Paul Bailey, a writer and close friend of Hamblings, called her after Channel 4 News reported on the controversy, noting: You to have put the pussy between the pigeons this time.)

Hambling tries to stay focused on what’s happening on her side of the net: I make a piece of work, and then it goes out into the world, and it takes on a life of its own. I can not help it. But the fuss over the statue of Wollstonecraft gnawed. What annoyed me, my dear, was that they only reproduced the tits and the waist bag, the figure at the top, never the whole image. But there you are, there you are.

huhambling’s love of tennis runs in his blood. She grew up in the market town of Hadleigh in Suffolk, the youngest child of an extremely sporty family. Her father, a cashier at the local bank, founded a football club and played bocce for the county. Both her parents played hockey and later were referees.

Her older brother was an avid rugby player and she remembers the terrible Saturday afternoons when she was taken to watch him. But tennis, which the whole family played at a high level (her sister represented the province in national tournaments), was a unifying passion. There was never any food in the house when Wimbledon was on, Hambling recalls. My mother just sat in front of the television for two weeks and didn’t move.

Immersing herself in sports was one of the ways the Hamblings family managed to ignore the fact that, as she puts it, her father preferred gentlemen. His sexuality, while not exactly hidden from view, was never openly acknowledged, and Hambling has often spoken of her sense of growing up in an atmosphere of lies. Did that influence her desire to be an artist? Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, she says, a little impatient to me for asking such an obvious question. I was 14 when I started painting. My bedroom became my studio and I decided I would try to find out the truth.

She retained this romantic view of the artist’s role throughout her working life. I try to empty myself, she explains, so that the truth of the subject can come through me, on the canvas, or in the drawing, or in the sculpture. Its very close to tennis all hand and eye and heart. She avoids thinking too much about her job: Oh, it’s… fatal when i think. Fatal, baby, fatal!

Hambling lives on the edge of a pretty village and pays 20 a year to use the local tennis court. Her modest whitewashed house was bequeathed to her in 1994 along with 17 acres of land by an admirer. She shares it with Tory Lawrence, another artist and her partner of nearly four decades, and Peggy, their six-year-old pug. They are known as Velcro dogs, Hambling sighs. Shell is very upset when we play tennis and have to leave her behind.

Just behind the house is Hambling’s spacious, bright studio. The walls are covered with finished paintings and works in progress. On the door hangs a line from Shakespeare’s Henry V Stiffen The Tendons, evoking the blood and imagery of her three heroes: Marilyn Monroe, Samuel Beckett (in my opinion the most important artist of the 20th century) and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. She gets poetic about Murray’s moments of magical, magical brilliance, but mostly respects him for his tenacious determination. This is a well-known theme. When Hambling appeared on Desert Island Discs in 2005, her choice of book was the complete work of Just William. Why? Because he always finds a way.

Murray returns Hamblings’ admiration: he owns some of her paintings, and a mutual friend arranged to meet with them a few years ago. They caught on right away. He’s very funny, very intelligent and very genuinely shy, says Hambling. He came to the studio and for about an hour and a half he asked me all these questions that really got me thinking.

In 2019, the National Portrait Gallery in London commissioned Hambling to paint Murray. She says he was a hopeless model (his whole thing is about movement, and I asked him to keep quiet). But the finished work, in which he shows various shots, brilliantly reflects the effervescent physicality of his playing. I tell her that, as a huge Murray fan, I love it. She responds graciously, but says she doesn’t tend to take praise to heart. I mean, a good painting paints itself. I don’t feel responsible for it. I only feel responsible when things go wrong.

Back on the court, things go very wrong for Hambling. Not good! Not good! she roars as she drives another forehand wide. You see, thinking kills! In recent form, she doesn’t often give in to it. Over the past 12 months there has been an exhibition of paintings at Marlborough Fine Art, a commercial gallery in London, and a BBC documentary about her life and work. She also collaborated with Chris Watson, a sound recorder, on Relic, an installation at Snape Maltings, Suffolk, that evokes the melting of the polar ice caps with a variety of atrophied, misshapen white blocks. I never go on vacation, she says. I am a workaholic.

She gets up early every morning at five in the summer, at six in the winter and goes straight to her studio. She stays there until lunchtime and then returns a few hours later to work through the days with a glass of whiskey or a can of Special Brew. The only regular deviation from this daily routine is on Sunday mornings, when she plays tennis with three other ladies of a certain age. (Speed, she says dryly, is not a feature of our game.) The weekly session is extremely important to her. That means I drink a lot less on Saturday evenings, she says with raised eyebrows. Sometimes only half a can of Special Brew.

Edmund Gordon is a creative writing teacher at Kings College London and author of The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography

ILLUSTRATIONS: LUIS GREENA