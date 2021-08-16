Chinese Olympic Star Not Told About Grandma’s Death Until Post-Tokyo





A Chinese table tennis player didn’t know her grandmother had died until she returned from the Olympics.

Sun Yingsha’s grandmother died in April, while the table tennis player was already at training camp.

The 20-year-old won a gold and a silver medal in her first Olympic appearance. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> A Chinese gold-medal table tennis player remained in the dark about her grandmother’s death until she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics. The South China Morning Post reports: that Sun Yingsha’s grandmother died in April, but the 20-year-old was already in training at the time and was not told the news. SCMP reports that Sun’s family made the decision not to tell her about her relative’s death so she could focus on her goal of winning Olympic gold in her first matches. It is unclear how Sun reacted to the news about four months after the death. In Tokyo, Sun won gold in the team competition and silver in the singles, twice beating 20-year-old Mima Ito from Japan, who is a close friend. In women’s singles, Sun was beaten 4-2 by compatriot Chen Meng after beating Ito in the semifinals. Sun beat Ito 3-1 in the second match of the best-of-five final to help China win gold in the women’s team event. Her strong performances at the games saw her rise to number two in the International Table Tennis Federation’s world rankings with only Chen ahead of her. After the Olympics, Sun was critical of her performance in Tokyo, even though she won two medals on the Olympic debut. “I give myself 85 out of 100 points”, she told CGTN. “I still regret the singles final. My goal was to win the gold, but I only finished with silver, so I have to deduct 15 points for my performance. “I think that will remind me in the future to set higher standards for myself and do better.”

