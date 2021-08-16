Talking points on county cricket: Royal London Cup gears up for semi-final | Cricket

Ball one: Kent dented

Part one of Gloucestershire’s route to the knockout stage was to beat Kent at Beckenham. Their hosts may have been the whip of the group with just that one win, but with no pressure, they could play with freedom. Kent increased their 100 by just one wicket down, a platform built in Gloucestershire that was needed for something to happen.

Captain Chris Dent cycled through seven bowlers (five of whom took wickets) as Kent’s batsmen came and went. Matt Taylor picked up the pivotal, Darren Stevens, midway through the 44th with the veteran about to stall.

A 219 goal requires a calm head and a few batsmen to make scores. Dent struck for an undefeated barrel and Kent’s spirit was broken long before Graeme van Buuren would raise his half-century as the visitors came to a successful conclusion on part one of their plan.

Ball two: Harmer hammers Lancashire

In part two, Lancashire lost at home to Essex, who had already qualified from the group with Durham, but with enough to play for, as first place in the group brings immediate progression to the semi-finals. (As an aside, it’s worth crediting the ECB for producing a near-perfect template for a short, crisp one-day competition for 18 provinces, maximizing the number of matches with something to play for.)

The home side batted first at Old Trafford and made 250, the kind of score that gives both sides a chance. Taking a break from his increasingly impressive media career, Alastair Cook decided to strike out and almost did, in the 48th over with 110 to his name. He needed a few partners to score next to him, but Ryan ten Doeschate, with 45, was the only batsman to cross the 20. to limit Essex to 20 runs to continue.

Skipper Tom Bailey had all his bowlers except Jack Morley from which to choose. He went for the experience of Steven Croft, who had made 93 at bats and allowed only that one limit in his previous seven overs. Number 10 Jack Plom went to the point, one to get Simon Harmer on strike, who went six, six, six, two to equalize, knock out Lancashire and help Gloucestershire move forward as Simon Harmer win cricket matches for Essex .

Ball three: Ugly sister competition produces beautiful matches

In Group Two, Yorkshire had to beat Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens to advance and, having amassed 230 all (with extras contributing a handy 25), they seemed to be second-place favourites. With the board Glamorgan showed at 121-0 in the 28th left, the score prediction algorithms would no doubt have reduced the visitors’ odds to a few digits.

But one of the many joys of this Cinderella league is the way young players and minor players have come to the ball and wowed fans with their skills, their professionalism and their spirit. The big names with the big hits may be unwell, but supporters respond to big hearts and they’ve had plenty.

Glamorgan only needed 51 with less than a run of a nine-wicket ball in hand, but all-rounder George Hill took three wickets with his next six balls, including captain Kiran Carlson and top scorer Nick Selman, and that feeling of this can’t happen continued the house dressing room as players searched for pads, boxes and gloves suddenly pulsed over 100. Only two boundaries were crossed in panic and Yorkshire came home with four runs.

Ball four: Surrey seconds crushing sixes

Surrey took the other knockout spot with two crushing wins in three days.

Despite being robbed by other squad calls to players (yes, it’s Surrey, I know the crocodile tears cue), they hit 23 sixes in a combined 77 overs to hammer first Warwickshire and then Derbyshire. It makes you speculate about how they practice in South London, because so many batsmen who wouldn’t be near a first team slot if those absentees weren’t there are so clean in their stroke, the ball cracks off the bat face with that telltale whipping sound.

The bowlers are doing their best, six have taken a wicket at Derby, but they are very much Andrew Ridgeley for the hitting units George Michael at the moment.

Ball five: Surrey’s young guns go for it

And Wow! Tim David was there again in the quarterfinal eliminator.

The great Singaporean T20 international with an Australian background makes any total look achievable right now. He only came to his second century of the week thanks to Gloucestershire’s eighth wicket stand of 105, George Scott and Tom Smith each with unbeaten half-centuries, Dan Moriarty once again picking the bowlers by 2-30 from his ten overs.