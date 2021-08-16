Here’s everything you need to know as the 2021 preseason kicks off

Wake up.

Get up and shine.

It’s football season.

Real.

Finally, the first — official — practice day of football season has arrived.

For many of us, not a moment too soon, although perhaps a year too late.

Regardless of what everyone thought of the 2020 COVID cancellation (nobody was happy), we’re playing football again.

Yes, all systems are ‘Go’ for an entire 2021 high school football season, complete with Friday night lights, gorgeous Fall Saturdays, mind-numbing playoffs scenarios, Thanksgiving showdowns, four (and only four) state championships, and all the hype and hurray in between.

In other words: real, normal football.

Certainly, COVID-19, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 and irreversibly changed the course of so many potential careers and lives, remains a threat.

But we’ve learned so much in the past year about the transmission of the virus, not to mention effective and widespread vaccines. As long as teams and players continue to follow COVID prevention guidelines, both the CIAC and health experts say we’re all ready to play ball.

So on Monday, for the first time in two years, thousands of players and hundreds of coaches will come together to reacquaint themselves with this glorious autumn ritual.

Do you want some extra motivation? Click play in the video above and let the late great Floyd Little tell you what’s out there against a backdrop of great Connecticut high school football players, coaches and teams from the past 10 years.

oh man. Welcome back football.

Welcome back.

We missed you.

Let this party begin:

Since many of you are new here — we’re talking about two, maybe three seasons of families joining the Connecticut football family for the first time — we’ll try to break down the gist for you. Click on the link above to visit the CIAC football page for more in-depth information, or download the 2021 information pack here.

Everyone else feel free to absorb the bullet points and move on to the good stuff below.

The preseason

Organized Team Activities (OTAs): August 12-14

August 12-14 Conditioning Practices: August 16-20

August 16-20 First training with full pads: August 21

August 21 First allowed scrimmage: August 25

First, spring football is no more. The optional 10-day session that took place at the end of the previous school year was unceremoniously discontinued by the CIAC before the 2020 season – which we didn’t play. So this is the first year that it has been noticeably absent.

Now that spring football is over, every team in the state is now starting the preseason together.

The preseason officially kicked off on Thursday with three days of “Organized Team Activities”—three 90-minute days for coaches to introduce (or reintroduce) their incoming players to their programs. Some teams found this helpful.

The first full week of the season begins Monday with the traditional five days of “conditioning” exercise. No contact is allowed, so no full pads either. But these are the practices where footballs are used and players can push sleds, tackle dummies and perform plays.

The real workouts with full pads and contact can start on August 21. The first, official scrimmages can start on Wednesday 25 August.

The regular season

Last date to schedule: September 9 3 pm

September 9 3 pm First game: September 9, 6:00 pm

September 9, 6:00 pm Last day to count for the state playoffs: November 25 (Thanksgiving).

November 25 (Thanksgiving). Mercy rule: A running clock is used when a team has a 35 point lead in the second half.

Teams have until 3 p.m. on opening day to schedule matches that count toward qualifying for the state playoffs.

The opening day is on Thursday, September 9, when Ansonia vs. Wilby kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Stadium. Just about everyone is following this weekend (some starting in week 2).

All games must be completed by Thursday, November 25 – Thanksgiving Day – to count towards the playoffs. If those matches are postponed due to the weather, they may be made up the following Friday or Saturday.

the playoffs

Quarter-finals: Tuesday, November 30 at locations of higher-ranked teams.

Tuesday, November 30 at locations of higher-ranked teams. Semi-finals: Sunday, December 5 at locations of higher ranked team.

Sunday, December 5 at locations of higher ranked team. Championships: Saturday 11 December at locations to be determined.

The state is divided into four classes based on enrollment and teams accumulate CIAC playoff points based on an average of their wins and losses and their opponents’ wins and losses.

The top eight teams by playoff points average qualify. The top divisions get home games in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. the state championships will be announced after the semifinals.

There was quite a bit of grumbling when the 2020 playoff divisions were announced and three-time defending champion St. Joseph had dropped from L to Class M.

Then the season was not played and that did not matter. When the 2021 divisions were released, St. Joseph had been returned to Class L.

Why? Well, the Hogs’ enrollments fluctuate between Class M and Class S. Last year they were Class S. This year they’re Class M. If you add in the CIAC’s school-of-choice success modifier, which promote designated “choice” schools up a class if they’ve been in the semi-finals two years in a row, then you see how SJ has risen.

So last year they would have been M, and this year they are now back in L.

Other notable moves include: New Canaan back in LL; Cheshire goes to L; New London and Masuk go from M to L; North Haven and Notre Dame-WH drop from Class L to M.

You can view a full breakdown here.

The CIAC’s playoff points system is getting a significant change for the first time in its 45-year history.

Playoff points are tabulated by awarding teams 100 points for a win and 10 points for each defeated opponent’s win and then averaging the number of games played. You would get these points no matter how strong your opponents were.

Now teams get 5 extra points for every opponent win and 2.5 points for every draw, regardless of whether they win or lose the match. Think of it as a strength-of-schema modifier.

The CIAC implemented the new points system thanks to successful lobbying by the leaders of the Connecticut High School Football Alliance (a Connecticut high school version of the NCAA’s “Power Five” conferences).

The playoff modifier was added in hopes of giving schools more credit for playing tougher opponents, and less likely to schedule Cupcake High to rack up easy playoff points.

A historical look back at the past 10 seasons shows that the points wouldn’t have swapped many qualifiers, but it would have rearranged some of the final seeds.

The Connecticut High School Football Alliance — now in its fourth year of advancing schedule equality across the state through partnership — has 97 crossover games scheduled for 2021, most of them taking place in Weeks 3, 4, 7, and 8.

As in 2019, five of the state’s eight conferences are involved in the planning: the SCC, SWC, ECC, CCC and the FCIAC. Capital Prep/Achievement First, an independent, is also involved.

Of those 97 crossover games, SCC schools will play 75; the SWC45; the FCIAC34; the CCC 24 and ECC 18. Capital Prep/AF got four crossovers.

A reshuffle of the CCC this year forced three matchups to be played between conference foes.

Here you will find links to curated school and competition schedules.

(An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that Xavier played against Glastonbury on Thanksgiving. Xavier and Glastonbury will play the Saturday before November 20 at 1:30 PM)

A lot can happen in the coaching ranks over two years, especially during a pandemic.

Indeed, there were about 35 coaching changes between all the soccer schools in Connecticut, that’s both CIAC and NEPSAC.

Two-time Championship Woodland coach Chris Anderson is back… at rival Naugatuck.

Joe Lato took over the vacant Woodland job when Chris Moffo stepped aside. Monroe Lions Pop Warner coach Steve Christy has taken control of Lato’s old performance in Masuk.

Three-time state championship coach Rob Trifone has been away from Darien for two years now; Top assistant Mike Forget is officially in charge of the Blue Wave.

Hill Gbunblee succeeds Tim King at Valley Regional/Old Lyme. Mike DeFlice succeeds Jeff Roy at Shelton.

Erik Becker left Coginchaug for Haddam-Killingworth, but when his mentor Steve Filippone retired (back) from Hand, Becker became the next coach at his alma mater.

Jude Kelly retired in St. Paul, assistant Mike Kennedy took over the Falcons in 2020, but then went to CREC; assistant Joe Cianciola became Falcons coach. … To come full circle, Jude Kelly came out of retirement and became the head coach of a resurrected Weaver JV squad.

Overall, at least seven head coaches got different jobs; six assistants got jobs as head coaches in new schools; 14 were assistants at their current school; Two coaches returned to their old jobs after several years: Keith Tautkus at Ellington and Kevin Driscoll at Avon Old Farms.

Check out the full list (as far as we can tell) here.

A Co-Op Soap Op

Try to keep up with this:

Nonnewaug-Middlebury, which has struggled to maintain a varsity program throughout its 14-year history, was about to join the Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech-Waterbury cooperative for the 2020 season.

But when the pandemic hit, Sacred Heart closed its doors and Kaynor Tech left to form a new co-op Wilcox Tech from Meriden: Wilcox/Kaynor.

Wolcott Tech and Wamogo, meanwhile, were two-thirds of a new Housatonic Regional partnership called MCW United.

But then Housatonic dropped out as host school and joined Gilbert/Northwestern to form a virtual Northwest Corner All-Star team among former Thanksgiving rivals, Gilbert/Northwest/Housatonic.

So Wolcott Tech and Wamogo joined Nonnewaug to form another new co-op called Northwest United, with Nonnewaug hosting the field, but Wolcott Tech hosting the co-ops.

Oof.

Also new to the scene: Bullard/Kolbe, a co-op between Bullard-Havens and Kolbe Cathedral of Bridgeport (Kolbe hasn’t played football since the early 1980s, anyway).

As mentioned, Weaver, will return in 2022 after playing a JV schedule this year.

That’s all we can think of so far. There were some league realignments, but honestly it’s nothing really major. In addition, leagues have been made almost completely irrelevant by reshuffles, playoff points, and alliances.

Whatever. It’s football season. On my way to practice with you.

We’ll have much, much more of Team GameTimeCT in the coming days, weeks, and months, starting with previews of every team in the state.