American Express Celebrates the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members | Company

American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card members bought 56% more tickets this year during American Express’s three-day US Open presale compared to the same window in 20191, showing they’re eager to get back to the games. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for card members and tennis fans, including the first-ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson River and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including free baggage check, the American Express Radio and access to a new Amex Patio outside, the Centurion Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The company also offers a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled eligible Cards at tournament merchants and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.

View of American Express courts (Photo: Business Wire)

As a partner of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for nearly three decades, we continue to put innovation and a focus on pleasing our customers at the forefront of our strategy, said Lindsay Ulrey, Vice President of Global Sports Experiences and Partnerships at American Emphasis. We know how special this event is to New York and to our community of card members, so we’re offering even more special moments to increase their membership and really show why tennis is better at Amex.

AMERICAN EXPRESS COURT AT PIER 76 IN NEW YORK CITY

American Express will take the energy of the US Open beyond the tournament grounds with the opening of the first-ever American Express Courts at Pier 76 in New York City. According to a recent study by the Physical Activity Council, total tennis play across the country has increased by 22% during the pandemic 2 . As demand has increased, tennis fans have encountered difficulties in finding available courts to play on. Between August 23 and 31, card members and tennis fans can book one of six new pop-up tennis courts with spectacular views of the Hudson River. Players can also enjoy food and drinks in the on-site open-air lounge.

Five of the six lanes are available for pre-booking for American Express Card members via Go.Amex/Courts, with the sixth lane being available on a first-come, first-served basis. A $5.00 reservation fee is required and the proceeds will be donated by Universe, the ticketing platform, to the USTA Foundations’ Excellence Team Program, supporting youth tennis in underserved communities across the country.

AMERICAN EXPRESS SHOP AT USTA BILLIE JEAN KING NATIONAL TENNIS CENTER

American Express will partner with the USTA and its hospitality partner, Levy, to offer card members exclusive access to a contactless American Express Shop operated by Levy at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where they can grab the food and drink they want . , tap to pay and go back to the action on the pitch. Continuing American Express’ efforts to support small businesses, the store will offer snacks and other products from independent local retailers.

THE CENTURION SUITE IN LOUIS ARMSTRONG

American Express also brings its signature Centurion Lounge to life in the US Open Centurion Suite through a 60-minute dining experience. Platinum Card members will enjoy delicious snacks from chefs Ignacio Mattos and Cdric Vongerichten, the chefs of the Centurion Lounges at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports. Additionally, card members can enjoy cocktails developed exclusively by Centurion Lounge Mixologist, Jim Meehan. Card members can reserve their spot in the Centurion Suite via Resy.

AMEX PATIO & AMERICAN EXPRESS CARD MEMBER LOUNGE

American Express returns to the US Open with a new lounge experience, the Amex Patio. Located near Court 17, the Amex Patio will be an open-air space for American Express Card members to relax and recharge, enjoy nebulized fans, and enjoy shade in between tennis matches.

This experience complements the newly located Card Member Lounge on the 2nd floor of Louis Armstrong Stadium. This lounge is open to all American Express Card members and up to two guests, where they can retreat from the hot summer sun with lounge chairs and purchase food and beverages, including the US Open signature drink, the frozen Honey Deuce. American Express will also partner with Ralph Lauren to offer four exclusive, customizable designs that card members can purchase in the lounge.

AMERICAN EXPRESS RADIOS

Spectators can follow the action wherever they are at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with American Express Radio. Distributed locally to card members, while supplies last. The radio will be redesigned to resemble the square American Express logo.

OFFER CARD MEMBER EDITION

American Express Card members receive a one-time $20 credit when they spend $100 or more with their enrolled eligible card at participating local merchants. Visit any local Amex benefit location to register. For card eligibility and offer terms and conditions, please visit usopen.org/amex learn more.

For full details on all the benefits and activities American Express will be offering during the US Open 2021, visit the US Open American Express portal.

____________________________

1 According to American Express sales data

2 According to an annual study commissioned by the Physical Activity Council (PAC) showing changes in U.S. sports participation from 2019 to 2020.

View the source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005097/en/

