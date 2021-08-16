Last field set for THE NORTHERN TRUST





JERSEY CITY, New Jersey The 2020-21 FedExCup regular season has ended and the 15e edition of the FedExCup Playoffs kicks off with THE NORTHEN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club, featuring the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings qualifying for the event. Once again packed with star power, the field is made up of six FedExCup champions and is led by defending champion and three-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson. In addition, 28 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking led by Jon Rahm, who holds the top spot at No. 1, and nine of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings, led by Collin Morikawa, will compete. Johnson, a 24-time PGA TOUR winner, makes his 13e starts this week at THE NORTHERN TRUST. He won in an unprecedented way at TPC Boston in 2020 by an 11-stroke margin between the rest of the field who finished 30 under par and set the tournament record for best 72-hole score. After the win, Johnson won the final Playoffs event, the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, to become the 2020 FedExCup Champion. This season, Johnson won the Masters in November 2020 by five strokes and a record 20 under par. It was his second major championship win and the first at the Masters. The 37-year-old has five additional top 10 spots this season. Other past champions in the field include Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau. When the tournament was last played at Liberty National Golf Club in 2019, Reed captured his second title at THE NORTHERN TRUST and won the seventh PGA TOUR. The final round was a back-and-forth battle between Reed, Abraham Ancer and JRahm, but in the end Reed knocked with a three foot putt for par to win by one strike. All six major champion winners of the 2020-21 Super Season will compete this week at Liberty National, including DeChambeau (2020 US Open), Johnson (2020 Masters), Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters), Phil Mickelson (2021 PGA Championship), Rahm (2021 US Open) and Morikawa (2021 Open Championship). In addition, 2021 PLAYERS Championship winner Justin Thomas and Olympic medalists Xander Schauffele, who took gold, and CT Pan, who took home bronze, will complete the field. Chesson Hadley, who enters the FedExCup Playoffs at number 125 in the FedExCup standings, recorded a career-low nine holes with a 29 on his first nine, including the first hole-in-one of his career at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday he plays his way to THE NORTHERN TRUST. 2018 FedExCup Champion Justin Rose exited the top-125 after bogeying at the 18e hole in the Wyndham Championship. Rose would have qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs by a par. At number 126, Rose will miss the Playoffs for the first time in the FedExCup era (2007-present). The packed drama will be unparalleled during THE 2021 NORTHERN TRUST as only 70 players will advance to the BMW Championship. Click here for the full FedExCup standings. Fans are encouraged to follow THE NORTHERN TRUST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest tournament news and updates. For more information about THE NORTHERN TRUST, visit THENORTHERNTRUST.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/the-northern-trust/news/2021/16/final-field-set-for-the-northern-trust.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos