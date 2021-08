TNPL 2021: A Striking Indicator of State Depth in T20 Cricket

It is no surprise that Tamil Nadu triumphed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament last season. If the just closed Shriram Capital TNPL is any indication, the state has depth and options when it comes to Twenty20 cricket. In fact, Tamil Nadu is quite a force in white ball cricket including the one day player. The test for the players would arrive in the Ranji Trophy, which would demand more from them technically, physically and mentally. But then the TNPL provides a platform for several unsung cricketers who can be primed for the longer format. READ: If CA wants to move forward with Langer, do it sooner rather than later, says Gilchrist Then there are also more famous names like N. Jagadeesan from the championship side, the Chepauk Super Gillies, a free hitter with a desire to influence games in different formats. He can be such a fluent batsman in Ranji Trophy if he can work on his concentration and building innings. The Super Gullies played the key moments skillfully. Kaushik Gandhi was an attacking skipper and his chemistry with the scheming coach, Hemang Badani, seemed just right. S. Radhakrishnan got, commendably, a starring role in the batting order. The youngster, who has represented India under 19, is a delightful striker with footwork, balance and the ability to find holes. READ: Rashid Khan worried he can’t get his family out of Afghanistan, says Pietersen Left arm spinner M. Siddharth can be a handful in the longer format as he possesses one of the meanest arm balls in domestic cricket. He is a smart bowler, who uses the corners. And how well the other left arm spinner, Sai Kishore, threw in high pressure situations. His tournament clinic in 20th on Sunday night – remarkably conceding only four – was an unnerved display of control and craftsmanship. The lanky spinner spins and bounces, examining batsmen. The timeless R. Sathish added firepower to the lineup. READ: WI vs PAK: Plan was to stay positive, tried to tackle every ball, says Roach Ruby Trichy Warriors might have finished in second place, but fought with a tiger-like determination. They were a fearless bunch who went against all odds, won admirers. In Saravana Kumar, the team has an all-rounder who can also play a role for Tamil Nadu. He sews the ball at a brisk pace on both sides, can hit the ball far and is not deterred by adversity. And left-handers Nidhish Rajagopal and wicketkeeper-batsman Adithya Ganesh handled pressure situations admirably, understood the course of the game well, were judicious with their stroke play and won games. The underdog almost had a robbery.

