Rising American tennis star Zach Svajda makes history with USTA Boys Nationals victory in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors are among the American tennis legends who take the court in Kalamazoo for the USTA Boys National Championships, but none of these four, nor any other player in the 78-year history of the tournament matched what Zach Svajda accomplished on Sunday.

The San Diego, California native defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets at Kalamazoo Colleges’ Stowe Stadium to capture his second USTA Boys 18s national championship, making him the first player to reach the 18-and-under division of the United States. the nation’s best junior tennis tournament in non-consecutive calendar years.

Svajda won the 18U national championship as a 16-year-old in 2019 but missed his chance to defend in 2020 due to the cancellation of the tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising star joins Jack Sock (2010, 2011), Donald Young (2005, 2006), Phillip King (1999, 2000), Paul Goldstein (1993, 1994), Gil Bogley (1948, 1949), Herbie Flam ( 1945, 1946) ) and Bob Falkenburg (1943, 1944) as a two-time 18U champion in Kalamazoo.

No player has ever won the 18U division three times, which Svajda could have done had the tournament not been canceled in 2020.

It feels great, Svajda said of claiming his second title. I never know what to expect when playing a tournament, but I always try to give my best and see what happens, but in this tournament I played pretty solid through all the matches, so it feels great.

I like the courts, I like the atmosphere, the fans, Svajda added. I just play well on these courts; they are very good to me.

Svajda won the 2019 tournament as the No. 6 seed and entered this year’s competition as No. 1, which put a metaphorical target on his back, but it was nothing he couldn’t handle.

There was definitely more pressure on me because I was the defending champion and put in number 1, so I definitely had a lot more stuff on my back, but I was just trying to get rid of that and focus on one game at a time. and put as little pressure on me as possible, so that’s what I did here, and it worked, Svajda said.

PHOTOS: View a gallery of championship games on Sunday during the 2021 USTA Boys National Championships

Svajda won all of his seven games in straight sets, including the title shot against Shelton in third seed, who entered the tournament after a stellar freshman year at the University of Florida, setting a 28-5 singles record and helping the Gators win their first NCAA Division I National Championship.

After a dominant 6-1 win in the first set, Svajda took a 3-1 lead in the second set and appeared to be in control of the best-of-five game, but Shelton rallied for 4-3, only to let the defending champion himself play three consecutive games to win the set 6-4.

With momentum firmly on his side, Svajda went 4-0 up in the third set and held on to a 6-1 match-sealing win to secure a wildcard spot in the 2021 US Open main draw, which will be held on Sunday. starts on August 30. in New York City.

As a 16-year-old, Svajda showed flashes of excellence in his US Open debut, winning the first two sets, 6-3, 7-6 (5), over 37-year-old Paolo Lorenzi, before dropping the next three. 4-6, 6-7(4), 2-6 in round 1.

In the two years since that match, Svajda has worked to add weight to his sinewy frame, improving his serve, bolstering his overall game and better preparing him for the 2021 US Open.

I saw that when I was 16 I could hang out with those guys, he said of his first trip to Flushing Meadows. I didn’t really know what to expect because I was so young, and that was my first ATP match, but I saw it going for five sets, so I’m getting confidence out of that now, and I could try to do some damage and hopefully win some rounds.

Shelton will also join Svajda at the US Open, as his final spot gives him a berth in the Grand Slams qualifying draw, and his 18U doubles championship at Kalamazoo secures a spot for himself and partner Bruno Kuzuhara in the doubles main draw of the United States. the US Open.

In the 16U singles series, Alex Razeghi of Humble, Texas, top seed, defeated the league to win all seven of his matches in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-2 win over 4 seed Lucas Brown. . , of Plano, Texas, in the championship tilt.

In addition to his second trophy, Brown also took home 16U doubles hardware, as he and partner Nicholas Godsick of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, racked up six straight wins to capture the title and justify their stop as the top tournament performers. of the tournament. seeded tandem.

