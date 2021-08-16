SBP organizes Academies Hockey Championship





By Sohail Ali LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Monday that the Sports Board will soon organize a top-level academy hockey championship for the promotion of hockey among the young generation of the province. He spoke at a hockey event for male and female 5-a-side floodlights on Independence Day, which was hosted at the International Gojra Hockey Stadium on Monday. Sports Director Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Gojra Sumera Ambreen, District Sports Officer Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muhammad Jameel, Coach Khawar Javed and other officials also attended the occasion. Hockey coach Khawar Javed was the organizing secretary of the event. Adnan Arshad Aulakh also cut a cake to celebrate the country’s Independence Day in the presence of a large number of young male and female hockey players and officials. Later he handed out prizes among the toppers of the exhibition hockey matches. The games of the male and female 5-a-side floodlight hockey event on Independence Day were played between AC XI and DC XI. In the women’s game, AC XI defeated DC XI 4-1, while AC XI defeated DC XI by a huge margin of 5-2 in the male hockey game. He said the Academies Hockey Championship will play a key role in further popularizing hockey in the remote areas of the province. He announced that Sports Board Punjab would provide all necessary facilities in Gojra Hockey Stadium for the growth of Pakistan’s national game. We will provide all the missing facilities to talented youngsters of Gojra, besides installing a scoreboard in the Gojra Hockey Stadium. The SBP DG said: “Gojra is blessed with immense hockey talent and Sports Board Punjab is making an effort to nurture this talent so that young players of Gojra can represent the national hockey team in the future and play their role for the revival of hockey in the country. ”

