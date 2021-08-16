Sports
Pennridge hears report on first year tax deduction | News
EAST ROCKHILL In the first year of Pennridge School District’s real estate tax program, a total of $20,637.50 went to 247 taxpayers.
“It’s great that we’ve been able to help 247 different families,” said Pennridge School Board chairman Bill Krause, after Sean Daubert, the district’s business administrator, reported on the cuts at the Aug. 9 meeting of the finance committee. .
To qualify for the rebates, the applicant must be a homeowner with a household income of less than $35,000 and age 65 or older, a widow or widower age 50 and older, and whose deceased spouse would be 65 or older, or 18 and older and permanently disabled, Daubert said.
“Most importantly, you have to qualify for the Pennsylvania real estate tax discount,” he said, “so we’re saying if you qualify for that discount and the state gives you a discount, you qualify for our discount.”
The Pennridge rebates are 25 percent of the state rebates and range from $162.50 to $62.50, he said.
The Pennridge rebate is $162.50 for individuals with incomes up to $8,000; $125 for incomes from $8,001 to $15,000; $75 for incomes from $15,001 to $18,000; and $62.50 for incomes from $18,0001 to $35,000.
Of the 247 Pennridge rebates, 61% were $62.50; 10% for $75; 24% for $125 and 5% for $162.50, information at the meeting revealed.
The rebates, which were paid in the district’s 2020-2021 fiscal year, were for fiscal 2019, Daubert said.
The largest number of applications came in the fall, but surprisingly there were some year-round, he said.
“We were shocked that in June we were still getting calls and documents coming in, people asking for the discount,” Daubert said.
Applications for the second year of the discount program were accepted in July. So far, about 30 percent of applications have come from individuals who didn’t apply last year, Daubert said.
Last year, in the program’s first year, the district budgeted $20,000 in rebates, he said. The actual total came in at $20,637.50.
“It was a total gamble,” Daubert said of the budgeted amount. “We got lucky.”
Changes being made for the coming year include posting a copy of the rebate form with tax returns, as many of the individuals eligible to apply do not have computers or printers to get the applications online, it said. daubert.
Jackie Schuler, his administrative assistant, has done a lot to help people seeking information about applying for the discounts, he said.
“We really put a lot of time into this program and it was successful this first year,” Daubert says, “and it has everything to do with the way Jackie interacts with the audience.”
Prior to the financial committee, the board’s facilities committee met.
“There are a number of ping pong tables that are stocked in the high school,” Daubert said, listing obsolete items from the neighborhood.
The tables are from when the school had a ping-pong club, he said.
“That stopped a few years ago. Nobody uses the tables. They’re just stored and take up space,” Daubert said.
He said other district schools will be asked if they can use the tables and if not, the tables will be sold.
The high school physical education department has ping pong tables, so there will be some tables left at the school if they are sold, Krause was told in response to his question.
There is also another way to use the tables, noted board member Joan Cullen.
“We just reused one at home,” she said. “You can get two sets of cornhole planks out of it.”
