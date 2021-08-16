How Mac Jones’s preseason debut compares to other first-round quarterbacks in 2021 – CBS Boston





BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t happen oftenfivequarterbacks are chosen in the first 15 selections of the NFL draft. That was of course the case this year, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance going 1-2-3, and with Justin Fields (11) and Mac Jones (15) rounding out the quintet. Maybe all five quarterbacks will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Maybe they’re all busts. More likely, one or two will thrive and become certifiable stars, one or two will hold out in the league but won’t achieve true greatness, and one or two could become huge disappointments for the franchises that have invested so heavily in it. Which ones fit into which categories is a mystery at the moment. But whathashas happened so far is every QB’s preseason debut in the first round. Here in New England, we tend to be hyper-focused on the local team, so it’s worth checking out the rest of the rookie QB group to see how Jones’ preseason show compares. That is, with the understanding, of course, that the preseason stats are just preseason stats and are not indicative of any future growth potential. But for now they are all we have. COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

1. Justin Fields: 70% (14-for-20)

2. Mac Jones: 68.4% (13-for-19)

3. Trevor Lawrence: 66.7% (6-for-9)

3. Zach Wilson: 66.7% (6-for-9)

5. Trey Lance: 35.7% (5-for-14)

PREVIOUS YARD

1. Justin Fields: 142 meters

2. Trey Lance: 128 meters

3. Mac Jones: 87 meters

4. Trevor Lawrence: 71 meters

5. Zach Wilson: 63 meters

YARD BY ATTEMPT

1. Trey Lance: 9.1

2. Trevor Lawrence: 7.9″

3. Justin Fields: 7.1″

4. Zach Wilson: 7

5. Mac Jones: 4.6 TOUCHDOWN FIT

1. Justin Fields: 1

1. Trey Lance: 1

3. Mac Jones: 0

3. Trevor Lawrence: 0

3. Zach Wilson: 0 RUSH

1. Justin Fields: 5 carries, 33 meters, TD

2. Mac Jones: 2 carries, 0 yards

3. Trey Lance: 0 carries

4. Trevor Lawrence: 0 carries

5. Zach Wilson: 0 carries REVIEW PASS

1. Justin Fields: 106.7″

2. Trey Lance: 93.8

3. Trevor Lawrence: 90.5

4. Zach Wilson: 86.8″

5. Mac Jones: 78.2 PFF MATCHING FIGURES

1. Mac Jones: 82.0

2. Zach Wilson: 78.8

3. Justin Fields: 64.2

4. Trevor Lawrence: 58.5

5. Trey lance: 49.0 PFF making it to the first round of rookie QBs this preseason: Mac Jones – 82.0

Zach Wilson – 78.8

Justin Fields – 64.2

Trevor Lawrence – 58.5

Trey Lance – 49.0 pic.twitter.com/CEvlHxx1LI — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021 The latter – a subjective figure from Pro Football Focus analysts – is certainly a bit surprising, especially when compared to traditional passer-by ratings. But it’s at least indicative of some things Jones may be capable of that weren’t on the stats during last week’s game against Washington. Again, it’s all just one preseason game. But now that this quintet of QBs will be analyzed, dissected and compared over the next ten years, the process is now officially underway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/08/16/how-mac-jones-patriots-preseason-debut-compares-2021-first-round-quarterbacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos