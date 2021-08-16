Social media frenzy as teams prepare for IPL in Dubai | Cricket News







The focus is set to return to cricket with the countdown to the remainder of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With IPL matches starting next month, teams have started flying to the United Arab Emirates for the remainder of the T20 competition.

IPL 2021 was postponed mid-season due to Covid-19 cases in the biosecure bubble earlier this year. With the action set to explode again, franchises are creating momentum for their teams by unleashing social media campaigns by sharing their travel plans. Fans are starting to take notice of this activity.

Mumbai Indians posted on Twitter calling "Rahul Chahar's arrival in UAE". Even the all-rounder Hardik Padnya is seen enjoying the beauty of the UAE. He also shared photos on Instagram sitting behind a huge dining table. The all-rounder posted: "Best food and best atmosphere. @gudeepizzacafe." Fled and landed on the mark! Welcome Rahul Chahar to Abu Dhabi #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 https://t.co/9CpPnDxlsg — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1629105034.000 Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to share photos of their stars at Chennai airport. "Get ready folks," CSK captioned a photo of their captain MS Dhoni. CSK was second on the IPL 2021 points list before the competition was postponed after a few players from CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive for coronavirus. Mode ON#UrsAnbudenEverywhere#WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/yHE4c2Qk4X — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) 1628836549000 It is also learned that India's middle-class batsman Shreyas Iyer has also made it to Dubai. Iyer, who led the Delhi Capitals to the title fight in the 2020 season, is making a comeback after nearly five months of intensive rehabilitation. He had undergone shoulder surgery on April 8 after suffering a horrific on-field injury during an ODI in Pune.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is gearing up for phase two. The stadium managers have announced that Sharjah will have new upgrades for the IPL 2021. New fields, Fit Capital gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, steam and sauna room will be built in the stadium. Sharjah is scheduled to host 10 IPL matches.

