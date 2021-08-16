UAlbany football aims to ‘shock the world’ against a tough early schedule

ALBANY The planning is ambitious to say the least.

But from head coach Greg Gattuso down, the message of the UAlbany football team going into the meat grinder that is the 2021 season, especially the grueling three-week start trajectory, is simple.

Bring it on.

If they were all on the same page and all prepared, UAlbany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler would shock the world.

One of Gattusos’ constant choruses is that there is never an easy match on the Great Danes’ schedule as members of the CAA, but what UAlbany has on the menu this year is extra spicy.

In addition to the teams’ nine CAA games, UAlbanys two nonconference games are both doozies and only have 14 days in between.

The season kicks off on September 4 with a trip to Fargo, North Dakota, to take on a North Dakota State team that has won eight of the last 10 FCS National Championships, followed two weeks later by a slightly shorter one. travel west on the NYS Thruway. against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

Oh, and the game between those two, the September 11 home game and the CAA opener against Rhode Island, won’t be a picnic either.

The planning is brutal this year, Gattuso said, and that’s fine. We know what it’s going to be.

UAlbany is coming off a rough spring season, where the team went 1-3 after the schedule was moved to spring due to restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Great Danes’ spring, which ended with three consecutive defeats, was cut even shorter as the team chose to cancel its last two games due to mounting injuries.

Bringing back a much healthier couple has greatly improved the mood for the Great Danes since the team signed up for preseason camp earlier this month.

When I came back on the first day, I was completely happy, Jared Verse said in defense. Everyone is back healthy and smiling. People got the surgeries they needed, some got the rehabilitation they needed. Everyone goes full throttle again and presses the accelerator.

Verse is one of the Great Danes most anticipating the spotlight the team will have at the start of the season.

Of all the frustrations the program had endured over the spring, Verse was one of the team’s biggest bright spots, with four sacks and a conference-best 10 loss tackles in the spring en route to claiming CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year. awards.

The games against North Dakota State and Syracuse will represent the highest level of talent. Fresh has been given the opportunity to take on North Dakota State has produced a pair of top three NFL draft picks at quarterback in Carson Wentz and Trey Lance over the past five years and will give the 6-foot-4 defensive end a chance to demonstrate his considerable athletic talent.

Personally, for me, I can see what I can do against a team that is this good, Verse said. They have NFL prospects every year. I think this is the best way to show my skills on a big stage.

Verse was one of several younger Great Danes to get their first game action with the program in the spring, along with the likes of wide receiver Mike Gray and defenders Christian Lewis and Larry Walker Jr.

All of these players are expected to play a major role this fall, and Gattuso, who knows the gauntlet that awaits the Great Danes early in the year, is pleased that they will start the season with a little valuable experience in their pocket. .

Add notable returning contributors from the UAlbanys 9-4 2019 team including Undercuffler, running back Karl Mofor and defensive tackle Ibn Foster and the Great Danes will head to Fargo with a team as deep and talented, if not more so than any Gattusos had before.

If we can stay healthy, Gattuso said, we can be a good football team. We have components to be a good football team. We have the most talent we’ve had and I would say we were as deep as possible in most positions.

