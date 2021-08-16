Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 Off-Season NHL News: 8-16-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Jake McCabe, Connor Murphy reunited on Blackhawks after 12 years of friendship (Sun-Times)
Former Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announces retirement (SCH)
Former Blackhawks coach charges investigators with accusations of player abuse (TSN) (Content warning: This link contains details that may be disturbing to some readers)
As the Blackhawks face accusations and lawsuits, their fans are left to evaluate their loyalties (the athletic)
Meet the new Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson (SCH)
Legendary Blackhawks goalkeeper Tony Esposito dies aged 78 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (the athletic) (NHL)
Blackhawks sign Mike Hardman for 2-year contract extension (SCH)
Meet the new Blackhawks: Jake McCabe (SCH)
Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray reveals cancer diagnosis (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (On Tap sports net)
Stronger, faster and (mostly) vegan, Blackhawks Adam Gaudette has changed who I am as a player (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks Sign Brandon Hagel to $4.5 Million (SCH) 3-Year Contract (On Tap sports net) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
NHL
NHLPA strongly encourages players to get vaccinated, warns of potential loss of wages (the athletic)
Thornton says Panthers is a great fit for him (NHL)
red wings sign Adam Erne on for a 2-year deal, $2.1 million AAV (Wings in Motown)
Austin Matthews has had successful wrist surgery (Puppets for pension plans)
Oilers signs Slater Koekkoek for two more years (Copper and blue)
Jets require vaccination of all fans at matches (TSN)
Jets renew Neal Pionk for 4 years at $5.875 million AAV (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Reinhart signs 3-year contract with Panthers (NHL)
red wings sign Jakub Vrana for a 3-year extension, $5.25 million AAV (Wings in Motown)
flyers re-sign Carter Hart to a 3-year contract (Broad Street Hockey)
Report: Ross Colton, Lightning settle two-year contract before arbitration (raw cargo)
HOCKEY WORLD
NWHL releases 2021-22 season schedule (the ice garden)
Mikael Hakkarainen, traded for Marc-Andre Fleury and unwanted by the Golden Knights, finds himself in a strange situation (the athletic)
In-game betting on steroids: Sinclair’s sports broadcast of the future (the athletic)
How bad teammates can disrupt locker rooms, team chemistry (Sports net)
