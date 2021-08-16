Carli Lloyd Says She’s Quitting USWNT and Soccer





Carli Lloyd, a former World Player of the Year who was one of the career leaders of the United States women’s national teams in goals, matches and accolades, announced Monday that she will retire from football at the age of 39. Lloyd will finish the season with her National Womens Soccer League team, Gotham FC, playing in four exhibition games for the US team in September and October before calling it a career. Lloyd has played in four World Cups, won in 2015 and 2019 and won the Golden Ball for best player in 2015. She also played in four Olympics, won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and bronze this summer in Tokyo.

Lloyd scored 128 goals for the US team, finishing fourth behind Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly, all of whom retired. Her 312 international appearances are second only to Lilly. She had two goals in the bronze medal match at the Olympics earlier this month, her ninth and tenth Olympic goals, the most by an American player. She also played for five different NWSL franchises. With all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, I am most proud of having been able to unashamedly be myself, Lloyd said in a statement. Lloyd grew up in South Jersey and played for Rutgers. She made her national team debut at the age of 23 and has rarely been out of the team since.

Other members of the women’s soccer team are considering retiring. Midfielder Megan Rapinoe and defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who are both 36 and long-time members of the United States team like Lloyd, both said in Japan they would think about their football future after the Games. Unlike some national teams in other sports, the women’s team operates in multi-year cycles rather than on an annual basis, meaning players like Lloyd, Rapinoe and Sauerbrunn and anyone else considering quitting for whatever reason faced the decision. to most likely commit. to the team through the 2023 Womens World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For some, that might be a bit too far. Rapinoe said she would discuss retirement with her partner, basketball star Sue Bird, who is considering relinquishing her sport after winning her fifth gold medal at age 40. Sauerbrunn said she would go home and talk to the people closest to her before getting a phone call about continuing her career to see if I still have them. Lloyd, however, had done little to hide the fact that she was inclined to run away. She was one of the most driven and dedicated players in the team’s history, speaking candidly and with rare candor about what might come next. After the Americans lost to Canada in the semifinals, she lingered long behind her teammates on the field, seemingly unwilling to leave, and made the drive to the stadium for the bronze medal game by staring out the window, said she, and reminisced about the long arc of her career.

It’s clear I’m at the end of my career, she said after the United States won the bronze. Physically I feel very good, but at some point you have to hang up the boots and live. And I know my husband is eagerly waiting for me to switch off because it’s been 17 years since I was just grinding.

She then declined to be more specific. She was more excited than ever, she admitted, to come home from a tournament, step back and clear her head. First, I’m going to sit by my pool for two or three days and not move, she said of her retirement decision. Maybe four. In the end, it only took her a little over a week to make it official. It’s always been in the back of mind, Lloyd said in her latest public remarks in Japan. But I’ve always wanted to be the one to dictate that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/16/sports/soccer/carli-lloyd-retires.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos