Sports
Justin Fields’ Debut Likes and Dislikes
The former Ohio state soccer player played his first preseason game yesterday. This is how we rate Justin Fields’ performance.
As any good Buckeye fan knows, Justin Fields made his highly anticipated debut with the Chicago Bears yesterday afternoon. He entered the game early in the second quarter and, after a slow start, finished 14-20 for 142 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. Here are a few things I liked and disliked about his performance.
Loves:
balance – Not everything went as planned in his first few series, but you’d never know if you watch Fields. Play calls got to him a few times very late which led to penalties (I’ll get to this later), he dealt with a terrible shotgun snap that turned into a fumble, he fiddled with a scramble and almost had a pass intercepted when a receiver failed. Despite everything, Fields remained calm.
Gradually more comfortable – In his first three series you saw him take some small steps here and there. When he came out for his fourth run of plays, he looked like a different quarterback. The Bears got the ball back with just 45 seconds left in the half.
Fields executed the two minute drill very well and led his team to the field goal position. In an interview after the game, he said that the game was starting to slow down for him. This is the series where you can point out that it’s starting to happen. When he led the Bears on an eight-play, 77-yard drive to start the third quarter, he looked like a quarterback in complete control of his team.
Know when not to throw the ball – Coaches will tell you they love a quarterback who knows when to throw the ball. Coaches will also tell you that they REALLY love a quarterback who knows when NOT to throw the football. If there’s one thing I liked most about Justin Fields yesterday, it was that he didn’t try to force the ball into cover.
If he didn’t like what he saw on the field, he went to his check-down receiver. Did he do this too soon? Did he do the correct reading? We don’t know those things, but we do know that he didn’t force bad throws.
Placement of the ball – Time and again, Justin Fields put the ball where it needed to be thrown. There were times when his receivers wouldn’t open, but Fields put the ball in the only place he could to give them a chance to play it. I found its accuracy very impressive.
Learning to use his legs – During his first scramble, he learned two very valuable lessons: Everyone in the NFL is fast and makes sure you put the ball away. From then on, he really started to use his legs to his advantage. On one play, he looked like he was going to take to the field and sucked in the defensive back. Fields calmly dumped the ball to the open receiver.
On another game, he took off for a 21-yard gain. He showed how dangerous he can be in the red zone when he was forced out of the pocket and scored. Eventually, he’ll learn better how to keep a play alive with his eyes in the field and find open receivers. But it is clear that his athleticism will give the defense problems.
So there was a lot of good that we saw from Fields. Here are a few things I didn’t like.
Dislikes:
Throwing off his back foot – do not. Just…don’t. Fields did this a few times yesterday. Although it showed its arm strength, it will eventually lead to disaster. You can’t get away with that in the NFL.
Scrambling in the end zone – He will eventually learn that you are not scrambling into your own end zone. It creates situations too easily for your linemen to get caught (note that any offensive penalty in the end zone is a safety). Get into the bag and get rid of the ball. Throw it away if you have to, but clean it up in time and don’t scramble.
Late play calls – This is more of a criticism of the Bears coaching staff. Twice in Fields’ first run, the play-call came in very late and the team didn’t reach scrimmage until only a handful of seconds were left on the game clock. It’s not a good idea to do this to an experienced quarterback. It’s a really bad idea to put it on a rookie because it takes a few seconds longer for them to read their pre-snap.
Haters and Trolls – Many have said he did it against Miami’s backups. Do you think Fields was there with the Bears’ initial attack? Those were backups too. Nice attempt to discredit his performance, but it’s not going to work.
One thing that struck me yesterday was the excitement of the fans when he came into the game. Soldier Field came alive. A buzz went through the stadium. Bears fans are HUGE about Justin Fields. Even the man who wears the bears head in 85 degree heat. He had to choke on that thing and he was STILL excited.
Bears fans have a reason to be excited about their quarterback of the future.
