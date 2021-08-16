2021-22 Tennis Schedule Announced – University of Louisiana Monroe Athletics





MONROE, La. The ULM tennis schedule 2021-22 has been announced by head coach Jessica Giuggiolic . The ULM tennis schedule 2021-22 has been announced by head coach The Warhawks will compete in four tournaments in the fall before facing a full series of duals in the spring. ULM opens the 2021-22 season on September 10-11 with the Warhawk Invitational at Heard Stadium. Two weeks later, the Warhawks will participate in the Northwestern State Invitational in Natchitoches. After a trip to the ITA Regionals in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on October 14-19, ULM will close its fall schedule at the Louisiana Tech Invitational on November 6-7. The spring double schedule kicks off in late January, when Grambling State comes to Heard Stadium on January 22. The Warhawks close out January in Houston on January 29. In February, non-conference play continues as the Warhawks visit I-20 foe Louisiana Tech on February 2. Nicholls and Stephen F. Austin visit Monroe on consecutive Saturdays on February 5 and 12, respectively. After a weekend in New Orleans to take on Tulane (February 18) and New Orleans (February 19), ULM will close the month at home against Northwestern State on February 25. The non-conference double slate ends in early March as Alcorn State comes to Heard Stadium on March 2 and the Warhawks head to Central Arkansas on March 5. The Sun Belt Conference game kicks off the following weekend in Monroe while Troy visits March 12 and South Alabama follows on March 13. ULM visits Lafayette to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns on March 18 and takes on Arkansas State at Heard Stadium on March 20. The month will conclude with a trip to Georgia to record Georgia Southern and Georgia State on March 26. 27 March. The regular season ends in April with another trip east to take on Coastal Carolina on April 1 and App State on April 3. The Warhawks will conclude the regular season at Heard Stadium with UT Arlington on April 9 and Texas State on April 10. The Sun Belt Conference Championship returns to Peachtree City, Georgia from April 21-24.

