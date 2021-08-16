NYU Grossman School of Medicine Welcomes Class of 2025 at Annual White Coat Ceremony





In the presence of hundreds of family, friends and teachers who attended via livestream, NYU Grossman School of Medicine welcomed the Class of 2025 at the White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, August 12. The ceremony, co-sponsored by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, marks the beginning of the formal process of medical training and is considered a rite of passage in the journey to become a physician. During the ceremony, the students are taken to the podium and donned their first white coat. The incoming class consists of 61 women and 47 men, for a total of 108 students. The following features are important: 23 percent of class identifies themselves as underrepresented in medicine

the class is 56 percent female and 44 percent male

median GPA is 3.96

median MCAT score is 522 (which puts them in the 99th percentile)

10 students entered the accelerated three-year MD path

16 students participated in the double MD/PhD program The students came to NYU Grossman School of Medicine from a wide variety of backgrounds and occupations, including a former Navy Seal, a farmer, a private pilot, a chicken farmer, a national collegiate table tennis player, and founders of photography and bicycle companies, among many others. Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health, welcomed the new students with a talk focused on virtue and discipline, including honesty, self-control, fairness, courage and excellence. Patients will put their trust and lives in your hands, and you will be introduced to the most intimate aspects of their lives, said Dr. Grossman. All this requires focus, diligence and professionalism, as well as humility and empathy. The keynote speech was delivered by Robert Montgomery, MD, PhD, de H. Leon Pachter, MD, professor of surgery and president of NYU Langone Healths Department of Surgery, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute. dr. Montgomery stressed the importance of resilience in meeting challenges, saying I encourage you to pick yourself up, empower yourself and deepen your humanity and commitment to being a physician when you are leveled by disease, inequality and unkind words or deeds. The ceremony ended after each student took the stage and a faculty member helped them don their white coats for the first time, symbolizing the beginning of their formal medical training. Questions from the media Lisa Greiner

