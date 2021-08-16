Gophers seventh in preseason AVCA Poll





Volleyball | 8/16/2021 10:56:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS-The University of Minnesota volleyball program will enter the fall 2021 season as the seventh team in the nation, as announced today by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. It marks the seventh consecutive season and the 108th time in the program’s history in which the Gophers have achieved a top-10 nationally in the AVCA preseason poll. Overall, 10 of Minnesota’s 2021 opponents appeared in the AVCA preseason survey, including five other Big Ten teams. Five of Minnesota’s eight non-conference opponents are also ranked. The Gophers open the season against No. 10 Baylor in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, August 27. After playing TCU the next day, Minnesota opens its home game by hosting the country’s No. 1 preseason team in Texas. Just four days later, the first real road test will be when the team takes on No. 6 Florida in Gainesville. Minnesota will face No. 14 Oregon and No. 21 Stanford in the Big 10/Pac-12 Challenge in Eugene, Oregon, on September 10 and 11. Six Big Ten teams are in the top-25, and Minnesota will face the other five a total of eight times in the 2021 season: No. 2Wisconsin (October 1, November 21), No. 5 Nebraska (October 30) , no. 8 Purdue (Nov 14), No. 11 Ohio State (Oct 24, Nov 4) and No. 12 Penn State (Oct 22, Nov 26). 13 of Minnesota’s 27 scheduled games will be played against opponents ranked in the AVCA preseason poll. Last spring, Minnesota went 16-3 (15-2 Big Ten) and earned the number 3 national seed in the NCAA tournament. The Gophers won their first game at Georgia Tech before falling in five sets to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16. Four-time All-American and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Stephanie Samedy returns this fall to lead a team with high hopes. Six players who started playing and 11 letter winners return from this spring. Minnesota opens its season 11 days from today against Baylor as part of the Big Ten/Big XI Challenge. History of Gophers in the AVCA Preseason Poll ( Hugh McCutcheon Era): Fall 2021: 7th

Spring 2021: 7th

2019: 3rd

2018: 4th

2017: 4th

2016: 3rd

2015: 5th

2014: 12th

2013: 6th

2012: 16th

