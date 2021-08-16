ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Men’s Schedule To Be Announced At Digital Show





ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held between October 17 and November 14 in Oman and the UAE.

Isa Guha will be joined by Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik on the digital show to give a taste of the mega event on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app from 9am Dubai time (+4 GMT) on Tuesday 17th August. All three stars have been part of the past T20 World Cup winning teams Karthik in 2007 with India, Guha in 2009 with England and Daren Sammy twice as captain with the West Indies in 2012 and 2016. I have enjoyed watching and commenting on T20 cricket from around the world, and I am very excited to be part of a show around the announcement of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup,” said Isa Guha. will also be a good opportunity to catch up with my friends and colleagues at the track Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik as we look ahead to the tournament and discuss all the match-ups. “The ICC Mens T20 World Cup is a top event in the T20 format,” said Daren Sammy. “We’ve had the pleasure of taking home the trophy twice and I’m sure the West Indies will be one of the favorites to win again. I know fans at home and around the world are eagerly awaiting this event. I look forward to being a part of this show and discussing the program. “The schedule announcement brings us one step closer to the ICC Mens T20 World Cup and is the point where teams begin to work out their final plans,” said Dinesh Karthik. “T20 format players have only gotten more agile over the past five years since the last edition and I bet we’re in for some scintillating performances and nerve-racking thrillers. The groups for the T20 World Cup event have already been announced. Eight teams will compete in the first round for a spot in the Super 12. Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A, while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round of the event. In Group 1 of Super 12, the West Indies, England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B of Round 1. Group 2 will consist of India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan, along with the Group B winner and Group A runner-up from Round 1.

