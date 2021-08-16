Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings in PPR Leagues: Top WRs to Draft for the 2021 NFL Season
We were just a month away from real, live NFL football, and with that, we began our fantasy football drafts for 2021. Ahead of our first matchup of the season, Cowboys vs. Bucs, we’ve gathered all the information we can find from depth charts, coaching changes, training camp updates, injury reports and more to present our 2021 PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings.
2021 PPR Fantasy Football Ranking: Wide Receivers
Of course, if your league uses a points-per-receiver (PPR) scoring format, one of the best places to take advantage of value is the wide receiver position. There are always receivers who don’t have to rely on heavy goal volume to be among the top scorers in fantasy football, such as AJ Brown, Kenny Golladay and Mike Evans, who have each been in the top five in yards per reception since 2018. season (min. 150 goals). However, for those not as efficient with their objectives, there is still plenty of opportunity to be a top producer.
Topping our list of 2021 wide receiver rankings is Davante Adams, who has scored more PPR points in fantasy football than any wide receiver since the 2018 season. He falls on a similar level to other receiving studs like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins, each of whom lands on a top-end NFL offensive and heads for abundant target as their teams WR1.
Aside from the obvious, you’ll notice some players that we have higher than you’d expect in our 2021 broad receiver rankings. We’ve primed Chris Godwin for a bounceback season, ranked as our WR10 in the 2021 draft rankings. He returns to the Bucs to play on the franchise tag this season, hopefully healthier than we saw him in 2020. Other names we’ve prepared for bounceback include Odell Beckham Jr., who is about to return from a torn ACL, and DJ Chark Jr. ., who gets an upgrade at quarterback with generational perspective Trevor Lawrence below the middle.
When making your draft selections in PPR competitions, always keep in mind that you can compensate for a lack of efficiency with volume. In this scoring format, one catch is as valuable as 10 receiving yards, meaning you can chase those receivers of possession even if they aren’t attacking deep down the field or scoring a ton of touchdowns.
PPR Wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Davante Adams
|NL
|2
|Stefan Diggs
|BUF
|3
|Tyree Hill
|KC
|4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|6
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|7
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|9
|Terry McLaurin
|USED TO BE
|10
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|11
|Allen Robinson II
|TO SPEND
|12
|AJ Brown
|TEN
|13
|Mike Evans
|TB
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|BY
|15
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|16
|july jones
|TEN
|17
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|18
|Amari Cooper
|BY
|19
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|20
|Cooper coup
|LAR
|21
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|22
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|23
|Tee Higgins
|GIN
|24
|DJ Chark Jr.
|JAC
|25
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|26
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|27
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|28
|Courtland Sutton
|THE
|29
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|LOVE
|32
|Ja’Marr Chase
|GIN
|33
|Will Fuller V
|MINE
|34
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|35
|Tyler Boyd
|GIN
|36
|Curtis Samuel
|USED TO BE
|37
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|THE
|39
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|40
|Marquise Brown
|BALL
|41
|DeVante Parker
|MINE
|42
|TY Hilton
|IND
|43
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|44
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|PHIA
|46
|Michael Gallup
|BY
|47
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|48
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|49
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|50
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|51
|Michael Thomas
|NEW
|52
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|53
|John Brown
|LV
|54
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|55
|Jalen Reagor
|PHIA
|56
|Jaylen Waddle
|MINE
|57
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|58
|Tyrell Williams
|THE
|59
|Nelson Agholor
|BORN
|60
|Darnell Mooney
|TO SPEND
|61
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|62
|Christian Kirko
|ARI
|63
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|64
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|65
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|66
|Randall Cobb
|NL
|67
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|68
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|69
|Breshad Perriman
|THE
|70
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|71
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|72
|Tim Patrick
|THE
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|74
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|75
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|NL
|76
|KJ Hamler
|THE
|77
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|78
|Allen Lazard
|NL
|79
|Sammy Watkins
|BALL
|80
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|81
|James Washington
|PIT
|82
|AJ Green
|ARI
|83
|Jakobi Meyers
|BORN
|84
|Tre’Quan Smith
|NEW
|85
|Consumption Bateman
|BALL
|86
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|87
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|88
|Preston Williams
|MINE
|89
|ten Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|90
|Anthony Miller
|LOVE
|91
|Quintez Cephus
|THE
|92
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|THE
|93
|Amari Rodgers
|NL
|94
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|95
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|96
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|97
|Kendrick Bourne
|BORN
|98
|Keke Coutee
|LOVE
|99
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|100
|Cam Sims
|USED TO BE
|101
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|102
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|103
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|104
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|105
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|106
|Dyami Brown
|USED TO BE
|107
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|108
|Donovan Peoples Jones
|CLE
|109
|David Moore
|CAR
|110
|Tylan Wallace
|BALL
|111
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|112
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|113
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|114
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|115
|Nico Collins
|LOVE
|116
|Cordarelle Patterson
|ATL
|117
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|MINE
|118
|From Jefferson
|LAR
|119
|Travis Fulgham
|PHIA
|120
|N’Keal Harry
|BORN
|121
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|122
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|123
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|124
|Devin Duvernay
|BALL
|125
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|126
|Ihmir Smith Marsette
|MIN
|127
|John Ross
|NYG
|128
|Auden Tate
|GIN
|129
|Greg Ward
|PHIA
Sources
2/ https://dknation.draftkings.com/2021/8/16/22533701/2021-ppr-fantasy-football-rankings-draft-advice-wide-receiver-davante-adams-chris-godwin-cooper-kupp
