Fantasy Football Rankings in PPR Leagues: Top WRs to Draft for the 2021 NFL Season

4 mins ago

We were just a month away from real, live NFL football, and with that, we began our fantasy football drafts for 2021. Ahead of our first matchup of the season, Cowboys vs. Bucs, we’ve gathered all the information we can find from depth charts, coaching changes, training camp updates, injury reports and more to present our 2021 PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football Ranking: Wide Receivers

Of course, if your league uses a points-per-receiver (PPR) scoring format, one of the best places to take advantage of value is the wide receiver position. There are always receivers who don’t have to rely on heavy goal volume to be among the top scorers in fantasy football, such as AJ Brown, Kenny Golladay and Mike Evans, who have each been in the top five in yards per reception since 2018. season (min. 150 goals). However, for those not as efficient with their objectives, there is still plenty of opportunity to be a top producer.

Topping our list of 2021 wide receiver rankings is Davante Adams, who has scored more PPR points in fantasy football than any wide receiver since the 2018 season. He falls on a similar level to other receiving studs like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins, each of whom lands on a top-end NFL offensive and heads for abundant target as their teams WR1.

Aside from the obvious, you’ll notice some players that we have higher than you’d expect in our 2021 broad receiver rankings. We’ve primed Chris Godwin for a bounceback season, ranked as our WR10 in the 2021 draft rankings. He returns to the Bucs to play on the franchise tag this season, hopefully healthier than we saw him in 2020. Other names we’ve prepared for bounceback include Odell Beckham Jr., who is about to return from a torn ACL, and DJ Chark Jr. ., who gets an upgrade at quarterback with generational perspective Trevor Lawrence below the middle.

When making your draft selections in PPR competitions, always keep in mind that you can compensate for a lack of efficiency with volume. In this scoring format, one catch is as valuable as 10 receiving yards, meaning you can chase those receivers of possession even if they aren’t attacking deep down the field or scoring a ton of touchdowns.

PPR Wide receiver rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

RkNameTm
RkNameTm
1Davante AdamsNL
2Stefan DiggsBUF
3Tyree HillKC
4DeAndre HopkinsARI
5Calvin RidleyATL
6DK MetcalfSEA
7Keenan AllenLAC
8Justin JeffersonMIN
9Terry McLaurinUSED ​​TO BE
10Chris GodwinTB
11Allen Robinson IITO SPEND
12AJ BrownTEN
13Mike EvansTB
14CeeDee LambBY
15Robert WoodsLAR
16july jonesTEN
17DJ MooreCAR
18Amari CooperBY
19Adam ThielenMIN
20Cooper coupLAR
21Kenny GolladayNYG
22Diontae JohnsonPIT
23Tee HigginsGIN
24DJ Chark Jr.JAC
25Brandon AiyukSF
26Tyler LockettSEA
27Odell Beckham Jr.CLE
28Courtland SuttonTHE
29Chase ClaypoolPIT
30JuJu Smith-SchusterPIT
31Brandin CooksLOVE
32Ja’Marr ChaseGIN
33Will Fuller VMINE
34Robby AndersonCAR
35Tyler BoydGIN
36Curtis SamuelUSED ​​TO BE
37Deebo SamuelSF
38Jerry JeudyTHE
39Jarvis LandryCLE
40Marquise BrownBALL
41DeVante ParkerMINE
42TY HiltonIND
43Michael Pittman Jr.IND
44Laviska Shenault Jr.JAC
45DeVonta SmithPHIA
46Michael GallupBY
47Mecole HardmanKC
48Corey DavisNYJ
49Mike WilliamsLAC
50Marvin Jones Jr.JAC
51Michael ThomasNEW
52Antonio BrownTB
53John BrownLV
54Henry Ruggs IIILV
55Jalen ReagorPHIA
56Jaylen WaddleMINE
57Cole BeasleyBUF
58Tyrell WilliamsTHE
59Nelson AgholorBORN
60Darnell MooneyTO SPEND
61Jamison CrowderNYJ
62Christian KirkoARI
63Parris CampbellIND
64Elijah MooreNYJ
65Sterling ShepardNYG
66Randall CobbNL
67Darius SlaytonNYG
68Denzel MimsNYJ
69Breshad PerrimanTHE
70Emmanuel SandersBUF
71Gabriel DavisBUF
72Tim PatrickTHE
73Jalen GuytonLAC
74Bryan EdwardsLV
75Marquez Valdes-ScantlingNL
76KJ HamlerTHE
77Rondale MooreARI
78Allen LazardNL
79Sammy WatkinsBALL
80Josh ReynoldsTEN
81James WashingtonPIT
82AJ GreenARI
83Jakobi MeyersBORN
84Tre’Quan SmithNEW
85Consumption BatemanBALL
86Russell GageATL
87Terrace Marshall Jr.CAR
88Preston WilliamsMINE
89ten FitzpatrickTEN
90Anthony MillerLOVE
91Quintez CephusTHE
92Amon-Ra St. BrownTHE
93Amari RodgersNL
94Rashard HigginsCLE
95Hunter RenfrowLV
96Josh PalmerLAC
97Kendrick BourneBORN
98Keke CouteeLOVE
99Zach PascalIND
100Cam SimsUSED ​​TO BE
101DeSean JacksonLAR
102Scotty MillerTB
103Tyler JohnsonTB
104Tyron JohnsonLAC
105Kadarius ToneyNYG
106Dyami BrownUSED ​​TO BE
107D’Wayne EskridgeSEA
108Donovan Peoples JonesCLE
109David MooreCAR
110Tylan WallaceBALL
111Cornell PowellKC
112Tutu AtwellLAR
113Keelan Cole Sr.NYJ
114Collin JohnsonJAC
115Nico CollinsLOVE
116Cordarelle PattersonATL
117Lynn Bowden Jr.MINE
118From JeffersonLAR
119Travis FulghamPHIA
120N’Keal HarryBORN
121Demarcus RobinsonKC
122Byron PringleKC
123Andy IsabellaARI
124Devin DuvernayBALL
125Anthony SchwartzCLE
126Ihmir Smith MarsetteMIN
127John RossNYG
128Auden TateGIN
129Greg WardPHIA

