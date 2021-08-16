Michigan Native Repeats 6th Place National Top Junior Tennis Tournament





KALAMAZOO, MI Two years ago, Ozan Colak proved he was one of the best tennis players aged 16 and under by finishing sixth at the USTA Boys National Championships in Kalamazoo. On Sunday, the Okemos native repeated that sixth-place finish at Kalamazoo Colleges’ Stowe Stadium, this time at 18U level, to seal his status as one of the United States’ elite junior tennis players. Colak completed his tournament run at the 2021 USTA Boys Nationals by reaching the consolation round finals for the second consecutive year before falling to No. 17 seeded Kyle Kang, of Fullerton, California, 6-0, 6-1. The tournament’s No. 9 seed, Colak went 7-2 in singles and opened with three straight wins, before falling to defending 16U National Champion Alex Bernard, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16. Colak recovered from defeat by winning four games in the feed-in bracket to secure a spot in the consolation final. ranked as the nations no. 6 prospect in the class of 2022 through the Tennis Recruiting Network, Colak has had a strong summer on the International Tennis Federation Junior Tour, including a few wins at Junior Wimbledon in early July. He was one of 13 Michigan residents to compete in the 78th episode of the USTA Boys Nationals, leaving Kalamazoo as the only one to finish among the top 32 players of the tournament in the 18U or 16U singles divisions. Nathaniel Webster, native of Mattawan and William Cooksey, native of Grosse Pointe Shores, both reached the round of 32 qualifying stage in the 18U singles consolation round, but each lost hard-fought matches in three sets to conclude their USTA Boys Nationals matchdays. Follow along to see how all of Michigan’s residents fared in the nation’s first junior tennis tournament. Clayton Anderson Residence: Rochester Hills Division: 16U Singles tournament record: 3-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — Ozan Colak follows a shot during the 2019 USTA Boys 16 Nationals at Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium. (Courtesy of Tom Walker) Residence: okemos Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 7-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — William Cooksey of GPW University Liggett prepares to return the ball during Saturday’s Division 4 boys tennis final at Hope College’s DeWitt Tennis Center, in the Netherlands on October 19, 2019.Kayla Renie | MLive.com William Cooksey Residence: Grosse Pointe Shores Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 4-2 Doubles tournament record: 2-1 — Owen DeMuth Residence: Bloomfield Hills Division: 16U Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 1-1 — Brother Rice’s JJ Etterbeek from Birmingham achieved the goal of returning the ball during the Division 1 Boys Tennis Finals in Midland on Saturday 19th October 2019.Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com JJ Etterbeek Residence: Bloomfield Hills Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — Nicholas Herdoiza Residence: West Bloomfield Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 0-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — Aidan Kim Residence: Milford Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 1-1 — Mert Oral of Ann Arbor Greenhills waves to return a ball during the 2019 MHSAA Division 3 Boys Tennis Finals at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Emil Lippe | MLive.com For oral Residence: Ann Arbor Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — Josh Portnoy of Okemos is about to hit the ball during his match against Camilo Bautista of Portage Central in the 2017 Division 2 Boys Tennis Semifinals at the Stowe Stadium of Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, October 21, 2017.Nic Antaya | MLive Joshua Portnoy Residence: okemos Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 1-1 — Ann Arbor Greenhills Chakor Rajendra strikes the ball during an Ann Arbor Greenhills vs Ann Arbor Huron boys tennis match at Greenhills High School in Ann Arbor on Monday, October 7, 2019. Greenhills defeated Huron 5-3. Mary Lewandowski | MLive.com Chakor Sankaran Rajendra Residence: Ann Arbor Division: 16U Singles tournament record: 0-2 Doubles tournament record: 0-1 — Joseph Stafford Residence: Livonia Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 1-2 — Nathaniel Webster follows through as he returns the ball during the 2019 USTA Boys 18 & 16 National Championships at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, August 3, 2019.Emil Lippe | MLive.com Nathaniel Webster Residence: Kalamazoo Division: 6pm Singles tournament record: 4-2 Doubles tournament record: 1-1 — Colson Wells of Midland will compete in the Division 2 Boys Tennis State Finals on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the University of Michigan tennis courts. Wells became the state champion.Jenna Kieser Colson Wells Residence: okemos Division: 16U Singles tournament record: 2-2 Doubles tournament record: 2-1 — Rising American tennis star Zach Svajda makes history with USTA Boys Nationals victory in Kalamazoo Watch Zach Svajdas’ winning run at the 2021 USTA Boys Nationals tennis tournament Top seeds are still alive, but there are many worries heading into the last weekend of 2021 USTA Boys Nationals Native to Michigan to meet defending champion at 2021 USTA Boys Nationals Watch the Michigan tennis stars compete in the 2021 USTA Boys Nationals Kalamazoo ready to host top junior tennis players at 2021 USTA Boys Nationals Michigan tennis player finishes sixth at 2019 USTA Boys Nationals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/sports/2021/08/michigan-native-repeats-as-6th-place-finisher-at-nations-top-junior-tennis-tournament.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos