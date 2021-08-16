Riley Sheahan finds his balance





Riley Sheahan. Photo by Bob DeChiara – USA TODAY Sports. The off-season is a perfect time for players to rest, recover and train. For center Riley Sheahan, it was also a chance to get out of his comfort zone and try something different: a podcast on mental health. Sheahan, a free agent who spent last season with the Buffalo Sabers, keeps the matter close to his heart. In 2012, while still a prospect for the Detroit Red Wings, Sheahan was arrested for drunk driving, an offense made all the more notable by the fact that he was wearing a Halloween costume at the time. It was humorous to some outsiders, but it was very serious for the youngster, who thought he might have screwed up an NHL career before even starting. In the wake of the incident, a psychologist diagnosed Sheahan with depression and the Red Wings made sure he was given the space and time to reset. “It was huge, it was such a relief,” Sheahan said. “That really allowed me to focus on hockey and play a little more freely. I solidified my role with the Red Wings and built some momentum from there. When you have people in your corner, you can feel comfortable … thinking patterns and allows you to be stress-free.” But battling depression and anxiety has been a constant for Sheahan, which is why he wanted to start his “Speak Your Mind” podcast on TorchPro, the website co-founded by Dallas veteran Joe Pavelski. “I wanted to work my mind in a different way and do something uncomfortable,” Sheahan said. “I had become a hockey player routine where I would wake up, train, skate and come home every morning and I thought I had a lot of time to spare. And adding my voice to the group of athletes who talked about it is fun for me. “ In addition to the podcast, Sheahan also plays guitar and keeps a journal, where every morning he writes down three things he is grateful for and reminds himself how he wants to live his life that day. Mental health has recently become a much bigger issue in hockey, as it has in other sports. From gymnast Simone Biles in the Olympics to Naomi Osaka in tennis, elite athletes have tried to strike a balance between the relentless competition in their field and their own mental well-being. That raises an intriguing question for a team sport like hockey: Can we see players take mental health breaks during a season? “Speaking for myself, I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” Sheahan said. “It’s hard. I’d say most guys are fine with it. If you see a guy who isn’t really there, is a little absent-minded and has dealt with some things, that’s probably the best route: to isolate yourself of sport a little bit and get your life figured out The sport is only there for 10-15 years if you are lucky but you have a whole life after your career dealing with things If you keep fighting and maybe another “Getting a few blows leading to a concussion and you’re in the pit, who knows what your life will be like after that? So it’s really important that guys take care of themselves.” For Sheahan, taking care of himself also meant working more on his relationships with his wife and family. Between that, the journal and the podcast, he hopes he has struck a balance that will allow him to thrive both on and off the ice.

