Sports
Cam Newton – Bill Belichick has yet to name a starting QB for Patriots regular season NFL opener
PHILADELPHIA — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said on Monday that head coach Bill Belichick did not tell him he will begin the regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 12, responding with one of Belichick’s well-known phrases.
“No. You know he didn’t say that. So if you just ask that question, you know it is what it is,” Newton said after the Patriots’ training with the Philadelphia Eagles at the NovaCare Complex. “Every day I come out here expecting to just get better, and that’s all I can do. So I’m in control of that.”
Newton was asked the question, because while Belichick has repeated multiple times that Newton is the team’s starting quarterback, he also said on the night the team fielded Alabama’s Mac Jones in the first round: “Anytime Mac finished is to challenge and fight, then we’ll see how that goes.”
Jones’ progress was reflected in the Patriots’ 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team on Thursday, as he played one series behind the first-unit offense and executed a successful two-minute attack at the start of the second half. — with both drives leading to field goals.
Newton started the game, playing 12 snaps over two drives, one of which culminated in a field goal. He finished 4-of-7 for 49 yards.
Jones relieved him and played five series for a total of 33 snaps. He finished 13-of-19 for 87 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. (Both of the Patriots’ touchdowns came with Brian Hoyer quarterback in the fourth quarter.)
Newton has taken all No. 1 reps during training camp and the preseason and said Monday he was not offended by the question about starting in the regular season opener.
“I don’t take it personally. I just want you to understand everything, what you all know, I know. There are no hidden motives or anything like that,” he said.
“I know stuff like that, I can’t worry about it. Because I don’t necessarily care who starts every day. I think it’s especially important to make sure I have the best product on the market for me bring Mac feels the same, and I know Brian feels the same, and everyone else, going down every position As for Week 1, we have so much to worry about prior to Week 1. That’s where my focus is right now. “
Jones, the fifth overall quarterback selected in the draft (15th overall), closed Monday’s practice with the Eagles with a touchdown pass to receiver N’Keal Harry in the two-minute drill. He hadn’t addressed reporters since he made his NFL debut in the preseason opener — a game he said was sometimes difficult for him to watch.
“I think I can actually slow down a little bit and just record it, and stick to my rules,” Jones said. “I didn’t feel like I was out of place or anything… [but] I felt like I had left many plays on the field. You have to take it for what it’s worth and tell the guys ‘my mistake’ and move on.”
Jones, who wore a brace around his left knee on Monday for what he described as protective reasons, caught up with former Alabama teammates (and current Eagles) DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson after Monday’s practice. While he said it was great to see old friends, he emphasized that his focus is on moving forward.
Whether his goal is to be Week 1’s starter, he said: “For me, honestly, I’ve always been blessed to be part of a team. You never know when your time will come. I’m just ready to keep working. Obviously I have a lot of work to do. That’s very clear. But I’ll keep working every day, and everything will just work out as it should.”
