India vs England Test: Indian cricket community elated after Shami, Bumrah feats in Lord’s Test | Cricket News







India declared itself with a score of 298/8 in the second innings. Shami (56* at 70) and Bumrah (34* at 64) frustrated England’s bowling attack on the final morning as they added 89 crucial runs for the 9th wicket and gave India the upper hand going into the final two sessions.

In SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), this was India’s first 50+ 9th wicket partnership after VVS Laxman and RP Singh recorded one against Australia in 2008. This is also Shami’s second half-century Test and his highest score.

"Calling this collaboration crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93! Go for it #TeamIndia. #ENGvIND," ​​wrote Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter To call this collaboration crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done https://t.co/CX45OfwBR6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1629119717000 "Waah! Mazaa aa gaya. (well enjoyed) What a great collaboration between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best techniques, but from experience I can say that bowlers have big hearts. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have just that today in a decisive phase in the #LordsTest," tweeted VVS Laxman. Waaah! Mazaa aa gaya. What a wonderful collaboration between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best technique https://t.co/608MZL9Pom — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1629115380000 BCCI also tweeted a video of Bumrah and Shami receiving thunderous applause from their teammates as they came back undefeated over lunch in Lord's Pavilion. A collaboration to remember for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the pitch and a smashing welcome back to the https://t.co/ZpAKrU1Oqq — BCCI (@BCCI) 1629117105000 "Excellent partnership @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 match saving or winning partnership…keep it up #INDvENG," wrote Harbhajan Singh. Excellent collaboration @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 match saving or winning partnership..keep it up #INDvENG — Harbhajan Turban (@harbhajan_singh) 1629117128000 "Mauj Karadi (Have fun). Shami- Bumrah, take a bow. Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye (Clap must continue),' tweeted Virender Sehwag with an edited photo of Shami and Bumrah on Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman of that famous Calcutta test against Australia in 2001. Mauj Karadi. Shami- Bumrah, bow.Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye. https://t.co/ViiTrBHvvj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1629116115000 "Exceptional display of guts and determination by @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 when #TeamIndia was in trouble. This partnership defines the character of this team. They stand up when the chips run out. To do it @HomeOfCricket makes it special Also kudos to @ImIshant #EngvInd," tweeted Jay Shah, BCCI's secretary. Exceptional display of guts and determination by @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 when #TeamIndia was in trouble. T https://t.co/7m4tglRCpz — Jay Shah (@JayShah) 1629118945000 "What a way to get those fifty @MdShami11 in lords against @ECB_cricket. That's a great display of guts and dedication. Time to put your name on that board with a hundred. @bcci @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ShuklaRajiv," Thakur Arun Singh, said BCCI treasurer. What a way to get those fifty @MdShami11 in lords against @ECB_cricket. That's a great display of grit & commitment https://t.co/g3zEwNvHPw — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) 1629115117000 India resumed the final day on 181/6 and was dealt a massive blow after Pant was bagged by Ollie Robinson as he poked the ball and shoved it to Jos Buttler. He left for 22 of 46 balls. Ishant Sharma, who played some brilliant shots, made his way to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was once again the man for hosts when he trapped Ishant LBW.

After that it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short ball tactics didn’t work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to hold out. Amid the blows of the body, a barrage of bouncers and thunderous applause from the Lord’s Pavilion, the Indian pacers completed their partnership of 50 runs on 72 balls.

Shami then spawned his half century with a 4 and a 92 meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali. Only after 1.3 overs in the second session did India declare their innings and gave the hosts a mountain to climb on the last day. The statement also meant that it was the first time in ten innings that Anderson went wicketless against India at Lord’s.

