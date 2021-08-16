Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team, Preseason Week 2, Friday, August 20, 2021





Ossai, Cincinnati’s third-round pick in the April draft and the youngest player on the roster (turned 21 in April), was arguably the star of the game, receiving praise from observers for his constant presence in the opposing backfield. But his night ended abruptly late in the third quarter when he left the game after colliding with fellow rookie Darius Hodge in the backfield. “There were a lot of people on the sidelines saying, ‘Who’s that, (No.) 58?’” Taylor said of Ossai’s performance. “I’ve heard that a lot. But it was a wrist injury for him, so we’ll get confirmation soon and see how serious it is.” The Cincinnati defense impressed as a whole against Tampa Bay, with two INTs, a fumble at recovery, and four total sacks. Rookies accounted for all of the Bengals’ sacks and nine of the team’s 13 total QB hits. “Our defense played with a lot of energy,” said Taylor. “You saw the hasty yards they allowed (just 29), and they went after the passerby. I was really proud of their energy. We challenged these guys at halftime because we needed turnovers. We were 3-0 down in the sales battle at the time. And then they came out and got two right away. I was encouraged by what I saw there.” Offensive, a popular storyline during training camp was what the offensive line will look like in week 1. The most intense competition is at G, where starting spots are up for grabs, and that battle heats up towards the second preseason game. “We’ll just let those guys play,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to judge their game right away with the naked eye because it can look like a guard missed their block when you’re really just not sure what was going on internally. You have to watch the tape to really see a get a good evaluation on those guys.” Washington enters Friday’s matchup 0-1 in the preseason, after losing 22-13 in New England last Thursday. The series: The Bengals lead the preseason series with Washington 6-3-1, including wins in four of their last five encounters. The teams last met in the preseason in 2019, a 23-13 Bengals win over FedExField. Of the ten preseason meetings between the two, six are in Washington, three in Cincinnati and one in Canton, Ohio. The Canton meeting took place on August 2, 1975 and marked the Bengals’ first appearance in the Hall of Fame Game. The game is famous or infamous in Bengal lore as it was in a heat of 105 degrees. This is believed to be the hottest game conditions ever for a Bengals game. The Redskins won that game 17-9. In the regular season, the series is tied at 5-5-1. The teams last met last season, on November 22, 2020, with Washington winning 20-9 at FedExField. The regular season streak includes a few decisive results for the Bengals: In the 1988 season finale at Riverfront Stadium, the Bengals won 20-17 in overtime, finished 12-4 and secured the AFC home advantage for the playoffs. But it took a bit of luck to get Jim Breech’s 20-yard winning field goal 7:01 in OT. On the final play of regulation, Washington K allowed Chip Lohmiller a 29-yard FG attempt from a stand for a miss. The Bengals won their two playoff games and advanced to Super Bowl XXIII.

In Game 15 of 1985, the Bengals traveled to RFK Stadium fresh off a 50-24 shelling of Dallas, with Cincinnati holding out at 7-7 for the AFC Central lead. The playoffs seemed to beckon as the Bengals took a 24-7 lead, but Washington scored 20 unanswered points to win, 27-24. Washington WR Art Monk caught 13 passes for 230 yards, both figures that set Bengals opponent records at the time. Hopes for the Bengals’ playoffs were dashed for their season finale the following week. Their only title hopes were a draw with Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and prior to the Cincinnati New England Finals, a Pittsburgh loss to the NY Giants in a game on Saturday won the title for Cleveland.

