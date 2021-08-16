Red Bull continues with 2021 development program





Adrian Newey says Red Bull must continue to develop its car for 2021, despite the major regulatory change for next year, as he has a chance of winning both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. Max Verstappen is eight points behind Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, while Mercedes leads Red Bull 12 points in the constructors’ standings after the latter has scored just two points in the past two races. Newey believes the 2022 regulation is the biggest change in 40 years, but the technical director said Red Bull cannot pass up this year’s opportunities. ESPN would like to partner with F1 in the longer term 2021 turns out to be more expensive than expected for Haas OPINION: What are Lewis and Max really made of? We’re going to find out I’d say it’s the biggest regulatory change we’ve had since ground effect/venturi cars were banned in late 1982, Newey said. It really is a revolution. The only thing that really stays the same is the power unit. Everything else is different. The balancing act is that we have to keep developing this year’s car because right now we have a chance at the titles. And yet at the same time we cannot focus on this year and ignore what is to come. We did our best to juggle those two balls, while also coping with the cost cap which, as everyone knows, has unfortunately meant that we have had to reduce the size of the team in certain areas. While Newey’s main focus is on developing the car, he has also worked with numerous world champion drivers and said Verstappen has shown all the qualities needed to recover from recent title race setbacks. He has the same steel grit as any world champion, the stuff they need to dig in and carry on in the face of adversity,” he said. “He can put the past behind him and look forward to the next race. is clearly fantastic and he has grown into a great racer. He really hasn’t made any mistakes this year. The races where he didn’t score heavily in Baku, Silverstone and Hungary were not his fault, but he kept his head and bounced back from all those races. I don’t think the pressure of the situation will affect him.”

