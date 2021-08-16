Marble Falls football game is about filming and teaching





As Marble Falls High School’s soccer offense prepared to take the field on Friday, Aug. 13 for the live portion of the scrimmage against the Lampasas Badgers, Mustang senior center Hudson McBryde challenged his squad. He said the time had come for the Mustangs attack to build a 13 or 14 game scoring run. After the Marble Falls defense forced a turnover on downs at Badger Stadium, the Mustangs attack took to the field with McBrydes challenge still on their minds. However, seniors’ prognostic skills were a bit lacking.

The Mustangs took just five plays to find pay dirt after senior halfback Robert Adame rushed for a touchdown. While both the Mustangs and Badgers scored twice in the match part of the scrimmage, Marble Falls hit the mark: everyone walked off the field healthy, scoring success and seeing room for improvement. Head coach Brian Herman noticed the commitment of his players.

We wanted to see our children get up, he said. The controlled portion, where each offense was guaranteed a certain number of games, went Lampasas way, but it didn’t start that way. Marble Falls senior defender Chris Whitecotton intercepted the Badgers’ first downfield pass. Lampasas came back by scoring twice. The Marble Falls offense found the end zone once. Herman said coaches stuck to a script for the controlled portion, meaning they set the order of 15 plays regardless of down or distance. He also noted that several young linemen played long minutes on the varsity.

The coach said the main purpose of this early scrimmage is to play plays, often several times in a row, to get it on film for later evaluation. It’s about film and education, not scoreboards, Herman said of the Lampasas scrimmage. Marble Falls is hosting its final scrimmage against Leander High, tentatively scheduled for Friday, August 20, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. The sub-varsity plays at 5:30 PM, followed by the varsity at 6:45 PM at Mustang Stadium. The regular season kicks off on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 PM, when Marble Falls welcomes Kyle Lehman to Mustang Stadium. [email protected] read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytrib.com/2021/08/16/marble-falls-football-scrimmage-is-about-filming-and-teaching/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos