



Have you seen this? Tennis pro pranks opponent with unexpected serve. (Good tennis betting, YouTube)

CENTER COURT I am a big tennis fan. I really like to watch and I like to play it. The biggest problem, though, is that I'm terrible. I go out and like to play, but man am I bad. Everything I've learned about tennis comes from watching it for years. I've never had a class or even someone who really knows what they're doing showed me the right way to do anything. It took me about five years to figure out how to even hit a backhand, and that's still suspicious at best. The only time I ever did well at tennis was in a doubles tournament that a friend of mine and I played in high school. We were both terrible, and after deciding we weren't going to win from our skills, we went with distraction. We donned the most absurd outfits and went to court. The first two games our opponents were so thrown off the field that they started losing to us. After losing for a while, they got frustrated that they couldn't beat these clowns and started trying too hard, which worked in our favor as they kept making mistakes. However, after the second game, people freaked out and we were slaughtered. My point is, while tennis is a game of finesse and talent, it can also be a game of deception and 'cheating'. Tennis pro Renzo Olivo gets this and used it to his advantage in a match a few years ago. Olivo gets ready for his serve and his opponent is ready for a doozy like most pros deliver. Then Olivo throws the ball and does an underhand serve that has the speed and intensity of a napping cat, falling harmlessly onto the opponent's side for an ace. No one really knows how to react, and the opponent can just shake their head and move on to the next point. It seems that Olivo pulled a play from my book for this: one, with the deception; and two, with the actual service. That's how I serve when I try really hard and get a good one.

