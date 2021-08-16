Colts QB Carson Wentz starts walk-throughs, throw soon





INDIANAPOLIS Carson Wentz gears up for the next phase of his recovery after foot surgery to remove a loose piece of bone, but the Colts aren’t ready to set a timetable for the return of their starting quarterbacks. Wentz reached the crucial two-week milestone after his surgery on Monday; the plan after his surgery was to let the foot heal for two weeks and then start rehabilitating it in earnest. The next steps for Wentz are to get back below the center of the practice area. Wentz has been on the practice field for the past week without a hiking boot or other protective gear on his foot, but he has only been able to observe the action. Hell starts doing some walkthroughs here pretty quickly, said Colts head coach Frank Reich. Hell starts by throwing some, then move forward as best you can. Hes sticking to a plan, and that plan is going well. Colts wide receivers:Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, others show why Colts are giddy about WR depth The Colts deeply believe in the value of walk-through practices, especially preparing a quarterback to work through the playbook and make adjustments based on how the defense is on the other side of the line of scrimmage. . But it’s not yet a clear sign that Indianapolis believes Wentz has a chance of being back for the September 12 opener against Seattle, a game just under a month away. Story continues below the gallery. I remain optimistic about his return but it still makes no sense for me to try and predict when that will be because if that rehab goes through and he starts pushing it you don’t know there’s a setback on the way when do you start really go harder? said Rich. Right now everything feels like it’s great, but have we really tested it? Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger?Doyel: Colts have a quarterback league, not a dilemma Once the Colts start pushing Wentz’s foot to the limit, they’ll have a better idea of ​​what to expect. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay said last week that he told Wentz to wait until he was 100% to return to the field; Reich has also said that the injury is the kind where the quarterback can play with no chance of new injuries, even if there is some pain. Now that the two-week period is over, the Colts can get answers to some of those hypotheses. Let’s get it further in this process and the rehab, actually get on the field and take the next steps there to set the pace that we’re going, Reich said. Left guard Quenton Nelson is also recovering from the same surgery; Nelson reached the two-week milestone on Tuesday. The All-Pro has also been on the practice field, although he had to wear a walking shoe for at least one workout. Insider:Colts QB Jacob Eason finally showed Frank Reich what he’s been waiting for I think Carson and Q have done a good job in the rehabilitation process, with the right mindset, and have done the job they need to do, Reich said. The Colts are close to getting some of their other key injured players back on the field. DeForest Buckner’s defensive tackle has been held out for the past two weeks for reasons mostly precautionary, and center Ryan Kelly is likely to return to the practice field late this week as he recovers from a hyperextended left elbow. Indianapolis will have to wait a little longer for a schedule at Wentz. We feel good about where we were with the two-week window, Reich said. I just don’t see the benefit of trying to project that. I can tell you we feel good about where we were now.

