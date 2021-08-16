One-Day Cup: Joe Cooke shines as Glamorgan defeat Essex and reach final

Joe Cooke’s five-wicket-haul and unbeaten 66 led Glamorgan to victory over Essex

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Essex Eagles 289 (49.4 overs): A cook 68, Walter 50; J Cook 5-61 Glamorgan 293-5 (48 overs): Rutherford 67, J Cooke 66*, Selman 59; Westley 2-41 Match Scorecard Glamorgan wins by 5 wickets

Glamorgan claimed a place in the One-Day Cup final with a five-wicket victory over Essex in Cardiff while Joe Cooke played bat and ball.

Glamorgan reached 293-5 for the win with half a century of Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman and Cooke.

They will face Durham of Surrey, who play Tuesday, in the final at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Alastair Cook scored the highest with 68 in the Essex tally of 289, with Cooke taking 5-61 ahead of Glamorgan.

Cook’s classy innings, with just 66 balls, took Essex to a kite. He shared a score of 111 in 20.4 overs with newcomer Josh Rymell (44), before the former England captain was brilliantly surprised by Tom Cullen on a walk from Steve Reingold.

With Tom Westley (31) and Feroze Khushi (26) hitting it off, Essex looked set for a total of over 300, especially when tall southpaw Paul Walter clubbed 50 from 38 balls.

But veteran Michael Hogan threw brilliantly for his 1-21 in 10 overs, spinner Andrew Salter was neat at 1-39, and Cooke continued to throw miss-hits into the closing stages to rack up the best figures of his career. Reingold claimed four catches when the Eagles dropped out.

On a new field with a better pace and more bounce than the recent games at Sophia Gardens, Glamorgan also got off to a jet-powered start as Rutherford hit 67 out of 44 balls, hit three sixes before dying caught in the deep of the cunning Simon Harmer.

Kiran Carlson’s 36 kept up the momentum, but Westley’s off time was responsible for both Glamorgan captaincy and in-form Selman (59 out of 80), who was caught behind the leg side to give Glamorgan 182-5 struggling behind to leave.

Essex seemed to have the momentum at the time, but the hosts once again fought back with a score of 111 between Cooke, who went unbeaten at 66 from 56 balls, and Tom Cullen, who was 41 and not out of 48.

Cooke wasn’t deterred by the run rate that soared above seven per over, accelerated toward the end and achieved success with a massive straight six and two overs left.

Glamorgan all-rounder Joe Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

“It was one of those days where everything happened perfectly, wickets came when we needed them and it was very special to get the winning runs.

“Tom and I knew that because Hamish scored so quickly at the start we could hold on for a while and then when we took the opportunities to score the limits when they came it was a good pace in the end.

“We said we didn’t want it to go into the last one, so we tried to get it done before. It’s pretty cool, pretty special to have a place in the final.

“To go from opening batting in the championship to batting seven and bowling in the One-Day Cup, it’s a different role, but I really enjoy it and it keeps me involved in the game. It was great to have my family in too, because they couldn’t watch when I started playing for the first team.”

Glamorgan opening baton Hamish Rutherford added:

“It was a really good one day cricket match, they played the first half of their innings pretty well and we fed them back to what was probably below par but you won’t see much better chases.

“The guys at the end (Cooke and Cullen) did really well and we won it quite comfortably.

“It’s one of the better wickets we’ve played in the league so it was really good to be able to hit the ball, and my job was to stay ahead of the pace and make it easier to get the boys into the match to manage. the middle.”

Essex Captain Tom Westley said::

“It’s disappointing and never fun to lose a knockout match. The cricket we’ve played this season has been great and it’s a huge positive for us to reach a semi-final. I’m really proud of it the boys in the locker room for their effort.

“We thought it was a good wicket and a good score halfway through.

“I don’t believe there is nothing left to play for this season. Every time you cross the line as a pro in the Essex shirt, you play for pride and should be proud of your achievements.”