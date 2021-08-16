Abilene High tennis draws close matches, Keller beats Timber Creek





The Abilene High tennis team returned to its winning ways, beating Keller Timber Creek 13-5 in non-district action on Monday. Although the Eagles (10-3) ended with a lopsided victory, the game wasn’t that easy. AHS had big wins by Griffin Sullivan and James Wellborn in boys’ singles and Cynthia Grace Darby in girls’ singles. Wellborn and partner Rolando Rivera also had a close match at number 2 boys’ doubles. “Timber Creek is always a well-coached team, so we always look forward to playing against them,” said AHS coach Stacy Bryan. “We were able to win some exciting matches to win the boys doubles. In singles we won the third sets over number 1 and 3 boys and number 6 girls, which really helped us to the win. We fought match points away in No. 1 boys singles and No. 2 boys doubles, so I was really proud of their fight when they were behind. These kids have been resilient all year and today was no exception.” Abilene High went 2-2 at the Northside ISD tournament, beating Fredericksburg and San Antonio Clark while falling to San Antonio Reagan and Boerne High. The Eagles return to action on Tuesday, traveling to Vernon and Burkburnett. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NON-DISTRICT Abilene High 13, Keller Timber Creek 5 BOYS SINGLESGriffin Sullivan, AHS, def. Matt Bacarella 6-4, 0-6, 12-10; William Massey, KTC, def. Jayton Aston 6-3, 6-2; James Wellborn, AHS, def. Adam Schroeder 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; Rolando Rivera, AHS, def. John Pfitzer 6-3, 6-3; Ben Neie, AHS, def. Jaden Abellon 6-3, 6-2; Noah Morris, AHS, def. Ethan Fletcher 6-1, 6-4. BOYS DOUBLE GAMESullivan/Aston, AHS, def. Racarella/Pfitzer 8-3; Wellborn/Rivera, AHS, def. Massey/Schroeder 9-8; Neie/Landon Morris, AHS, def. Hayes/Abellon 8-4. GIRLS SINGLESCharlie Anderson, AHS, def. Tracy Le 6-0, 6-0; Courtney Wittrock, KTC, def. Holland Wiggins 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; Taylor Nevitt, AHS, def. Peyton Dearing 7-5, 6-2; Caelan Barbarick, AHS, def. Logan Knight 6-2, 6-1; Cynthia Grace Darby, AHS, def. Lynda Wurtele 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEKaitlyn Strain/Anderson, AHS, def. Le/Wurtele 8-0; Wittrock/Dearing, KTC, def. Nevitt Wiggins 8-4; Loy/Knight, KTC, def. Bella Campo/Zoe Barrett 9-7. MIXED DOUBLE GAMESeoane/Fletcher, KTC, def. Frank Fang/Barbarick 9-7. RECORDSKeller Timber Creek N/A; Abilene High 10-3.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reporternews.com/story/sports/high-school/2021/08/16/abilene-high-tennis-close-matches-beats-keller-timber-creek/8158578002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos