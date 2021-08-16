Council and police accused of not closing meetings for shootings on estates

The remains of the party in Clarence Gardens as police search for clues





RESIDENTS reported a loud party to both police and Camden Council hours before it was the target of a Saturday night drive-by shooting that left four people injured.





A grandmother, who was a bystander standing outside her neighbor’s flat, was among those injured when shots were fired at the meeting on the Regents Park Estate from a car with five men inside.





The police said this evening (Monday) that they have launched an investigation into the speed with which complaints about the meeting have been responded to.





Acting City Police Commander Detective Superintendent Caroline Haines said: I know there is concern within the local community about a barbecue that took place in the hours leading up to the shooting. I want to be clear: we are working with priority to answer these questions. The police received a number of calls about the barbecue and officers were present and spoke to those in attendance.





A full evaluation of the police’s initial response to the shooting is currently underway. Each lesson will be followed up and shared with the community.









Neighbors told the New diary Today (Monday) that some 200 people were in the open area early as of Saturday and that a party was in full swing when the shooting began just before 10:10 p.m.





They said the mood had grown more menacing as the barbecue and party progressed.





A woman who lives near the square said: It was a loud party going on, I had my windows closed and my TV was on and I still couldn’t hear it during this party. There were crowds of people.





It started out pretty nice, but later the music changed and you could tell something was going to happen. It’s not my kind of music, but you just felt the tension.





At first I thought it was fireworks, or maybe a fuse popping out of one of the speakers, and then I looked outside and saw people running away and then the police arrived and all hell broke loose.





Noise complaints had been made to Camden Council earlier in the day, but people living nearby said that while officers showed up, no action was taken and they left later.





If the party had stopped, there’s no way that would happen [the shooting] still happened, no way, she added.





A 73-year-old woman, who was hit in the crossfire, had come out to see what the noise was and was talking to her neighbor about the party when she was shot in both legs. She was treated in hospital today.





Her neighbor said: It was just a common conversation between neighbors, she told me what time this noise would end. I just heard this bang, bang, bang, and she just screamed out loud and screamed in pain.





She tripped and we grabbed her, so she just landed on the floor and was bleeding from both legs. Suddenly there was a lot of shouting and people started running in different directions.









The ping pong table used for food and drink in Clarence Gardens









Two women, ages 17 and 19, were also injured, as well as a 28-year-old man. They are also being treated in hospital, although none of them are in a life-threatening condition.





No arrests have been made.





Bottles and food items were still on display today (Monday) on a table tennis table that had been used by people at the party. Several nitrous oxide bottles were on display.





The incident took place two days after the two-year anniversary of the murder of Alex Smith, 350 meters away from Saturday’s shooting in Munster Square. The 16-year-old was stabbed as part of an ongoing gang feud in Camden. Three have been jailed for his murder, and two others have since fled the country.









Police officers sweep the gardens looking for clues





A city hall spokesman confirmed that the security patrol team was called in on Saturday afternoon.





They added: The community team was in regular contact with the police, who were on the scene earlier in the evening and then led the response following the shooting incident.





DS Haines said: Like many members of the community, I am shocked by this incident and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the injured. I know the local community is deeply concerned about this and I want to reassure residents that our investigation is proceeding at a rapid pace.





We are progressing several lines of investigation and we are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice. Local residents can expect an increased police presence in the area as we continue our work.





In terms of the police’s assessment of complaints about the meeting received before the shooting, DS Haines said: “While this review is ongoing, we would like to contact members of the community directly to discuss their concerns and address them.” A community meeting has been organized for Tuesday, August 17.





She added: One investigative update I can provide at this stage is that we believe this shooting was gang-related and the injured were not the intended targets.





Our investigative team is yet to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting itself or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens. It is vital that anyone with information shares what they know with us, either directly with the police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.





Labor councilor Georgia Gould visited Clarence Gardens on Sunday, along with community security councilor Nadia Shah.





She said: “We are incredibly saddened that this shocking act of violence has taken place in our Camden community and it is deeply saddened that four people are in hospital.





My thoughts are with them, their family and friends. Clarence Gardens and the wider Regents Park Estate are at the heart of our community, a diverse and close-knit community of families and young people, people who have lived there for decades, community leaders and community activists.





The Met has made a plea for footage or information about the incident to contact them.





Chief Inspector Val John-Baptiste, who leads the team investigating the incident, said: I want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens.





We are deeply concerned with every shooting in London, every incident and every weapon on our streets. We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, which is why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with the police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.





Anyone with information can call the police on 101 citing reference 7619 dated August 14. You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.







