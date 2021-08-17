Are the Red Sox back? The next 3 games will be a barometer.

Red Stockings

Xander Bogaerts (left) and JD Martinez both had big weekends against the Orioles, but the Yankees will provide a tougher test. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The worst is over. The five-week slip is behind them. The Red Sox are fixed and ready for the run up to October.

Well, I think so anyway.

Likely.

Could be.

Most likely, I guess?

Okay, I’m not convincing anyone with that approach, so let’s put it another way: The Red Sox have won three in a row and four out of five ahead of their riveting three-game run at Yankee Stadium starting Tuesday.

Looks like they’re back. Rather hemming and hawing aside, I believe they are. We just need to see them do it against a better team than the team they just beat.

Recent reinforcements, including the recall of slider machine Tanner Houck and injury return of Kyle Schwarber and, most crucially, Chris Sale, mean the pieces on the roster fit together better than they have at any point in this usually enjoyable season.

There was a sense, because this team had so many obvious holes, that more than three months of success (the Red Sox were up 23 games in the season on July 28) would prove the outlier, and that this recent shift the Red Sox went on to prove who they really are from July 6 to Aug 12 from July 12 to 19.

It sometimes felt like that grind would be inescapable, especially when certain unlucky pitchers had the starting order that day. But after those more than three months of success starting the season and some recent signs, developments and trades pointing to the good times have returned, I promise to give this group the benefit of the doubt for the rest of the season.

They earn that much over the remaining 42 games of the regular seasons. Even after their downturn for those long few weeks, they are still 18 games over .500 at 69-51. They are three games behind the Rays for first place in the American League East going into Monday, after making up for two games over the weekend, and are currently in one of two wildcard spots. It’s a good place to be as the playoff races accelerate from August to September.

If there’s any hesitation in declaring the Red Sox BACK, it’s that the three-game sweep over the weekend came against those inept Orioles, who aren’t exactly the ideal barometer for measuring success. (I’m not sure the Orioles would be a barometer for the Sea Dogs at this point.) But the Red Sox scored 30-5 in the sweep, doing what good teams do, making business, relentlessly and without tension, against inferior competition. There was really nothing more to demand of them that they did not fulfill.

The competition is getting better now with the Yankees, plagued by injuries, but somehow 13-5 since July 27, lurking just 2 games behind the Red Sox. For the Yankees, it’s about as important as a mid-August run can be. They are 3-10 against the Red Sox this season and only face them three times this week, a series in Boston from September 25-27. The Yankees need to win this series, and the Red Sox can’t let them have it.

I do believe the Red Sox will take up this challenge, there are a number of reasons that have the benefit of the doubt in action. The reinforcements, as mentioned earlier, have solved the most fundamental flaws of the grids. Martn Prez and Garrett Richards have made a total of 44 starts this season, which is a level of difficulty that no manager or coach should, or should, have to deal with. expected have to deal with.

Now comes Chris Sale, looking close enough to his vintage ace himself, to help save the Red Sox in a different way than he did in the 2018 World Series. There will be some hiccups here and there, but if he can manage the rest of If he throws the season the same way he pitched his season debut, the Red Sox will play in October, at least for one game, and probably more if he starts the wild card. . Pres. transport and Richards to the bullpen is the definition of addition by subtraction. . . and then Sale comes into the equation as pretty close to the ultimate addition. The math has changed for the better.

Schwarber, who returned from a hamstring injury to make his Red Sox debut this weekend, was fit immediately, hit a few doubles and reached base in four of his eight at bats. But the best development for the lineup is that several hitters seem to have been jostled from a slumber at the same time.

Xander Bogaerts hit 5 for 12 and hit his first homerun of the month in the Orioles sweep. JD Martinez hit three-run home runs in back-to-back games. And most surprisingly, Bobby Dalbec, who had had such a rough time he probably should have started looking for apartments in Worcester, scored 5 for 8 with three home runs in the first two games of the series before hitting a 0 for 4 on Sunday. placed.

I’m skeptical that Travis Shaw and his .616 OPS will help matters since the start of 2019, and at this point one has to wonder if Yairo Muoz, who has batted in an organizational record of 35 straight games, even won a recall from Worcester. if he matches Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game heat streak. He justified a week ago, when Marwin Gonzalez still had opportunities, and he would probably be more helpful than Shaw in the future.

But that’s a minor complaint about a grid puzzle that the pieces eventually fit into. Chris Sale is back. The Red Sox’s best bats are back in action. They recently got through their toughest part of this pleasant surprise of a season, but now their roster is finally the best version of themselves. Roughing up the Orioles provided ample evidence that they are back. Doing the same with the Yankees will undoubtedly prove it.