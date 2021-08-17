Maine teams start practicing year after year without tackling football

Monday marked the first day of training for fall sports in Maine high schools, and soccer teams across the state were excited to get back to what they expect a regular season to be.

Last year, Maine was one of only four states not to have a football season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. High school teams were allowed to play 7-on-7 flag football last fall, games that focused on passing.

For Zachariah Oja, a senior running back/linebacker at Bonny Eagle High, the start of practice meant everyone was back together. Linemen did not compete in 7-on-7 football for the most part last fall.

“They didn’t even get a chance to do anything last year,” he said. “And those are the most respected positions on the field in my opinion.”

In late May, the Maine Principals’ Association announced that all sports would be offered during the upcoming school year, including tackle football. Some schools wasted no time getting out on the field on Monday.

The Bucksport High football team kicked off the season with a short training session at midnight. According to coach Joel Sankey, the team performed stretching exercises and ran two-minute attack exercises under the lights for half an hour. Bucksport had started the season with midnight practice a few times in recent years, Sankey said, but hadn’t decided until late last week this year.

“It was quite exciting for the kids. There were a lot of parents there,” Sankey said. “We had done it before and in the gym I mentioned it to them and they were excited to do it… It was unique because we hadn’t played football in so long.”

In Portland, the Cheverus High team took to the field at 8 a.m. for the first of two practices on Monday that marked the beginning of a new era of football at the school.

Cheverus is one of 16 schools to join the state’s eight-man soccer division this fall. Those schools planned to start playing with eight men last year until the season was called off. They join 10 other teams that first started eight-man football in 2019.

“It’s definitely a big jump, but it’s the same team. It’s the same program. It’s Cheverus football,” said senior Sebastian Merrill, an offensive guard/defensive end.

Cheverus had 40 players in Monday morning’s practice, which lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes, with a second practice scheduled for the late afternoon. The Stags wore their yellow training jerseys and gold helmets, with shoulder pads not allowed under Maine Principals’ Association rules until the third day of training.

The attendance was higher than the 32 players who played for Cheverus in 2019, when the Stags played 11-man football. Another 11-man season would have forced coach Mike Vance to play against students who weren’t ready for varsity football.

“This allows us to do, we don’t have to start multiple 14-year-olds on the inner line of scrimmage, and that’s what we should be doing in 11-man,” Vance said.

The Stags open the regular season at home to Yarmouth on September 4. After a season of flag football, the players are eager to get back to the real thing, even in a slightly modified form.

“Last year we had competition all year round so it was nice to get familiar with all the plays, but it will be good to come back here. I’m excited to start the season,” said senior Marshall Fowler , a running back/linebacker.

In Standish, Bonny Eagle Scots, the 2019 Class A State Champion, began a 2-hour training session before hopping on a bus and heading to Camp Caribou in Winslow for a week-long camp.

With there being no season in 2020 and many players making their varsity debuts, Coach Kevin Cooper wanted to let his players know that they need to set their own standards this year. When training was over, he gathered his 36 varsity players and told them, “It’s time to use everything you’ve got. This is not a freshman ball. This is varsity. And you are judged on everything you do.”

Cooper is not concerned about defending the 2019 title. “How long have they been calling the defending champion the defending champion? Maybe this week and next week?” he asked. “That is not a permanent title. So whether we won that title last November or two November ago, we have to come here and work hard. This is a new year and a new team and we have to try to go out and win another one.”

His players know that.

“Even though we’re still state champions, we feel like we have something to prove,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Aiden Walcott, the Varsity Maine boys’ outdoor track Athlete of the Year last spring.

Walking on the field as a team for the first time since winning the state championship meant something to the Scots.

“It was like Christmas morning, I guess,” Cooper said. “We’ve been waiting for it for so long. To finally have it here was quite special. ”

Before practice, the Bonny Eagle players had to take a COVID-19 test before being allowed on the bus to Camp Caribou. Everyone tested negative, Cooper said. “That’s a good feeling,” he said. “And now we’re going up there and it’s going to be like we’re almost in a bubble.”

But, he added, the increase in COVID-19 cases casts an uncertain veil over the season. “There’s clearly the specter that it could derail at any time based on the virus,” Cooper said. “I think the only way you can really deal with it is to realize you can’t control it. We will do everything we can in all aspects of running the football program.”

But on Monday it was just a joy for the players to be all together again, especially for the seniors.

“It’s our last year,” Walcott said. “It’s something we can never get back.”

” Previous

Fall High School Sports Begin Preseason in Midcoast