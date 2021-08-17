Sports
York City-County tennis event with 1 famous face, 1 rising star
- The 2021 Marion Brown York City-County Tennis Tournament ended last week.
- Phil Myers won his fifth straight men’s open singles championship.
- Lexi Lakatosh captured her first open singles crown for women.
Phil Myers has done it again.
For the fifth consecutive year, Myers has won the Marion Brown York City-County men’s open singles tennis championship.
On the women’s side, however, there’s a new open champion emerging teen star Lexi Lakatosh.
Neither Myers nor Lakatosh lost a set during the event.
Those were the highlights of the 101st edition of the tournament, which concluded last week at the Wisehaven Tennis Center.
Myers, who is also the tournament director, defeated sixth-seeded Matt Marini in the title match 7-5, 6-4. Myers now owns six City-County men’s open singles championships overall.
Like what you read?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.
This year’s men’s draw has been quite a challenge, said the top-seeded Myers. The seeds held out until the quarterfinals, where we had a few surprises. Once we got to that round, I felt like any of those eight players could be a threat to winning the whole thing. I’ve played Mark Marini a few times for the final match and the quality of tennis goes up every time. He has a great serve and forehand and usually holds the serve quite well. This match was no different and I was lucky enough to break it twice in each set. Every time I play it I have to be ready for a brawl and that’s exactly what I got this time.
Sources
2/ https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/2021/08/16/york-city-county-tennis-event-features-1-familiar-face-1-rising-star/8159077002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]