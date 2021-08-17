York City-County tennis event with 1 famous face, 1 rising star





The 2021 Marion Brown York City-County Tennis Tournament ended last week.

Phil Myers won his fifth straight men’s open singles championship.

Lexi Lakatosh captured her first open singles crown for women. Phil Myers has done it again. For the fifth consecutive year, Myers has won the Marion Brown York City-County men’s open singles tennis championship. On the women’s side, however, there’s a new open champion emerging teen star Lexi Lakatosh. Neither Myers nor Lakatosh lost a set during the event. Those were the highlights of the 101st edition of the tournament, which concluded last week at the Wisehaven Tennis Center. Myers, who is also the tournament director, defeated sixth-seeded Matt Marini in the title match 7-5, 6-4. Myers now owns six City-County men’s open singles championships overall. Like what you read?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch. This year’s men’s draw has been quite a challenge, said the top-seeded Myers. The seeds held out until the quarterfinals, where we had a few surprises. Once we got to that round, I felt like any of those eight players could be a threat to winning the whole thing. I’ve played Mark Marini a few times for the final match and the quality of tennis goes up every time. He has a great serve and forehand and usually holds the serve quite well. This match was no different and I was lucky enough to break it twice in each set. Every time I play it I have to be ready for a brawl and that’s exactly what I got this time. Myers, a former star at York High and York College, also won the men’s open doubles title with Matt Taylor and the mixed doubles title with Heather Myers. Women’s final: Second-seeded Lakatosh, meanwhile, took the women’s crown with a 6-3, 6-3 win over second-seeded Dagney Markle. It was her first open singles title for women. Lexi looked steady throughout the game, limiting her casual mistakes and patiently waiting for an opening to approach the net, Myers said. She played a very smart match against a tough competitor with a lot of experience in City-County finals. Markle, a former New Oxford High School star, was the 2018 City-County champion. Lakatosh was named the York-Adams League Division I Player of the Year last fall. The sophomore from Red Lion High won the YA 3-A tie as a freshman. Red Lion freshmen lead the way as York-Adams coaches honor the top girls’ tennis players of 2020 Some of the other City-County champions this year included: Steve Steele (Men’s Intermediate Singles), Mabel Ma (Women’s Intermediate Singles), and Amy Ankeny/Ann Clark (Women’s Open Doubles). Great success: Now that he has had time to think about the 2021 event, Myers is happy with what has happened. This year’s tournament was a huge success and a great recovery from the 2020 edition, which was severely limited due to COVID, he said. I was very happy with our turnout as we had over 100 players. We would like to offer our players more gift bags, T-shirts, more items in the silent auction, more involvement from our sponsors, anything to make it a more enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Looking forward: Now Myers is looking ahead to next summer when he hopes to make a few changes to improve the tournament. For next year, I turned my attention to forming a committee to run the tournament, he said. The division of responsibilities should make for a much better overall experience for the players. I’ll be there to oversee the transition, but this will keep the tournament in good hands indefinitely and make it more of a community run tournament because it’s a community tournament. Over the next three years we will be happy to return to Farquhar Park (the former home of the event) for the tournament. But that will depend on whether we can get funding to resurface the courts there. Reach Steve Heiser at [email protected]

