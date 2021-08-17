Big Ten Nominates Nebraskas Knapton, Ohio, Olatoye for 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award





NCAA Woman of the Year 2021 – Release of Conference Nominee ROSEMONT, ill. Diver of the University of Nebraska Abigail Knapton and Ohio State University track & field standout Sade Olatoye have been selected as the Big Ten Conference nominees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the conference announced Monday. The pair are among 153 candidates in all three NCAA divisions (including 57 NCAA Division I students) nominated for this year’s honor, which has been awarded annually since 1991 and recognizes graduating female college athletes who demonstrate their NCAA eligibility. have exhausted and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their careers. Nebraska volleyball luminary Billie Winsett-Fletcher (1996) and Husker athletics great Angela Mercurio (2019) are the two students from a current Big Ten school chosen as NCAA Woman of the Year. Originally from Omaha, Neb., Knapton earned the 2021 Big Ten Medal of Honor and was recently named a first-team Academic All-American, as well as a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and four-time Academic All-Honorary Award of the Big Ten . Earlier this year, she also received the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and was a four-time First Team College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American. She graduated from Nebraska in May with her degree in psychology. Knapton was a four-year letter winner of the Nebraska swim and dive team and a six-time All-American, including four first-team honors on the 10-meter platform and one more last year on the 3-meter springboard. She also captured Big Ten titles on the platform and the 1-meter springboard in 2021 (the first Husker diver to win a Big Ten crown), while finishing as the 3-meter runner-up of the conference, after which she was selected for the Big Ten Diver of the Championships. Olatoye graduated with a degree in health sciences in May 2020 and is pursuing her master’s degree in bioethics from Ohio State College of Medicine. Olatoye excelled in the classroom and was named a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, as well as a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and six-time OSU Scholar Athlete. Olatoye also earned the Big Tens Wayne Duke Postgraduate Scholarship for her graduate studies after receiving the NCAA Winter Sports Postgraduate Scholarship last winter. Born in Dublin, Ohio, Olatoye has also left her mark as a Buckeye athlete, tying the school record for most individual Big Ten championships in field events (6). Four of her championships were won in shot put, as she won three times indoors (2017, 2018, 2019) and once outdoors (2017), while the other two titles were in weight throw (2017, 2019). The 2019 Ohio State Female Athlete of the Year is a two-time Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year (2017, 2019 indoor) and Athlete of the Championships (2017, 2019 indoor). The 2019 NCAA weight-throw champion is a first-team All-American and holds four school records for indoor shot put (17.88 m), outdoor shot put (17.88 m), weight throw (24.46 m), and hammer throw (67.49 m). m). During her time in Ohio State, Olatoye also participated in the Nigerian Senior National Team and is the 2019 All-African Games Shot Put Champion. The NCAA Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from NCAA membership, will choose the top 30 honorees from each NCAA division for this year’s award, and those selections will be announced in September. From the top 30, the committee then determines the top three honorees in each division, with those nine finalists this fall. The NCAA Committee on Womens Athletics will eventually select the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year recipient from those nine finalists, recognizing the top 30 places of honor and announcing the award winner at a ceremony tentatively set for October 17 in Indianapolis.

