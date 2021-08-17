India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights August 16, 2021 – Cricket Highlights 2 – Guru . Highlights

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights Today Monday, 16/16/2021 – 2nd Test, India tour of England from Lord’s, London.

The captain of the host team won the toss and chose to bowl.

India team:1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujuara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jasprit Bumrah, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Mohammed Siraj .

England team: 1 Rory Burns, 2 Dom Sibley, 3 Haseeb Hameed, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Ollie Robinson, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson .

Presentation after match.

Joe Root:

“You always try to find ways to deal with that sort of thing, we couldn’t see the day, which was frustrating, but there was a lot of cricket to play and we will come back hard. [Morning meltdown] A lot on my shoulders, as captain you take responsibility, tactically we could have done it differently – we went from a position where we could win to a deficit.

[Antagonism?] More than anything we are missing a few things, credit to them [Shami and Bumrah], they played well for that partnership. But I would do it differently. [Wood and Moeen] They threw everything in the test, Mark hurt himself but his attitude was great, to see Mo play the way he has played was encouraging. [Series] We have been in this position before and came out on top. Be patient, learn the lessons and be better next time.

India Captain Virat Kohli:

“Super proud of the whole team, the way we kept to our plans, the fact that we were put on the bat in our performance was outstanding. Pitch didn’t offer much for the first three days. But the way we played in the second innings, under pressure from Jasprit and Shami, was excellent. We thought we had a chance with 60 overs to go, and they were excellent.

A bit of tension on the pitch really motivated us to finish the game. [Clapping Shami and Bumrah off] I wanted to let them know that we appreciated what they were doing, and they grabbed the new ball and made breakthroughs for us. When we were most successful, our lower order contributed, we kind of moved away from home there, but they do the hard work with the coaches. The faith and will is there to do the work for the team. [Lord’s victories] Last time was special, Ishant bowled excellent.

But this one, to get a result in 60 overs, is quite special. Having someone like Siraj playing at Lord’s for the first time and bowling like he did was excellent. We decided 60 was our goal, crucial breakthroughs were great for us and we moved on from there. The second half of the day we thought we were on top and our fans were behind us. We also feed on the energy of the audience. [Independence Day win] The best gift we can give India, but we have three more test matches and we cannot sit on our laurels. [Robinson review] That was a gut feeling, but I like to go by instinct.”

KL Rahul is Player of the Match:

[Honours board] “I looked at it every morning to see if they’ve hung it up permanently. Really happy that the hundred could put a win for India. In the battle we had to go out and give the team a good start and put a total down, the opening partnership was really crucial. We have been here for a few months now and have been working hard on our skills. At Trent Bridge we showed discipline, very happy and happy to be able to go out and put on such a performance.

[On-field chat?] With two competitive teams you will see a lot of heart and great skills and some words. We don’t mind a little chatter, but if you go after one of our guys, all eleven will come right back. That got us going, and the bowlers were really pumped to go out and have a crack. Really happy with the performance.”