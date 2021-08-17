Basehor 10-year-old accidentally jumps to attend local soccer camp





Ten-year-old Basehor resident Olivia Tilley considers herself a sporty girl, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Olivia asked her mother to enroll her in a soccer camp at Basehor-Linwood High School. Olivia is a fifth grader who attends Glenwood Ridge Elementary School and also enjoys playing the piano, swimming and playing with her mini labradoodle, Barry. She started playing three-on-three football during intermission last year and soon asked to join a flag football team through the local YMCA. After two seasons, Olivia asked her parents if there were any summer soccer camps she could attend. Her mother Lesley contacted BLHS Athletic Director Ross Schwisow, who welcomed Olivia to give the school summer soccer camp a try. She wanted to attend high school soccer camp to learn more about what the school team does and be on her future field, Lesley said. She also wanted to go to camp to learn more skills and improve as a player. The three-day Junior Bobcat football camp lasted two hours every night. Led by head coach Rod Stallbaumer, the camp included stations that focused on specific skills such as tackling, quarterback handoff techniques, and recovering from a fumble. Players scrambled in groups according to level and also ran a lot of sprints. While some of her classmates teased Olivia for being the only girl at soccer camp, it didn’t bother her because she knew that was a possibility before she applied. The fear of being the only girl was overshadowed by the opportunity to play the sport she loves. A few years ago there was another girl who entered the Junior Bobcat Football Camp, but Stallbaumer was very complimentary about Olivia’s participation this year. Olivia did a great job and she didn’t hesitate or lag behind, Stallbaumer said. She jumped right in and did a good job. She’s actually in my sons class and they play soccer a lot during recess and actually I’m pretty sure he gave her a soccer ball for her birthday. In the past, Olivia had been involved in competitive dancing for three years, but she shifted her interest to sports and plans to continue playing soccer and try another sport, softball. Her goal with soccer is to become a kicker, punter, receiver, or defensive game all the way up to a professional soccer league. Olivia wants to encourage other girls interested in soccer to give it a try to find out if the sport is one they enjoy as much as she does.

