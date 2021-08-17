Peter Karlsson: The painful verdict on the murder of the Swedish ice hockey player in 1995

Peter Karlsson was 29 years old when he was stabbed to death

When Leif Rohlin walked into the locker room for Saturday practice, the police were there. They told him that his friend and former teammate had been murdered on the street not far from where he lived.

Rohlin, who had won Olympic ice hockey gold with Sweden the year before and would later play in the NHL, says he can’t remember the exact words officers used that morning in March 1995.

He can’t remember if it was there in the locker room that he heard how brutal the murder had been, that his friend had been stabbed 64 times.

He can’t remember where he was when he first learned that it was a man associated with a neo-Nazi group who had been arrested, or that the police suspected his friend had been killed after he assaulted the man.

What Rohlin does remember is that training was delayed by an hour.

Vasteras had a deciding play-off game the next day. He remembers there was a minute’s silence before the whistle, and they were beaten hard.

“It was completely absurd,” Rohlin says now. “There were a few of us on the ice who knew him well. I think playing the game wouldn’t be on the table if it had happened today. We would have had some breathing room.”

More than two decades have passed since the tragic death of 29-year-old ice hockey player Peter Karlsson. Friends and activists are still angry about the events that followed.

Karlsson never came home from a Friday night out in the spring of 1995.

According to court documents, the 19-year-old man who confessed to killing him was a member of a local skinhead group associated with the neo-Nazi movement. In the three lawsuits that followed Karlsson’s death – ultimately it went all the way to the Supreme Court of Sweden – the defendant claimed that what happened was not premeditated, that he had been “provoked”.

He claimed he bumped into Karlsson on his way back from a night out in Vasteras, a town about an hour’s drive west of Stockholm. He said they walked in the same direction for a while, before Karlsson told him he found him attractive and forced himself on him by grabbing his head.

In the minutes that followed, the man stabbed Karlsson in the chest, head, face and back. He was so badly injured that one of the first police officers on the scene, a man who had coached him as a youth player, did not recognize him.

There were no witnesses to what happened that night. The court had to rely strongly on the testimony of the defendant, who, according to his own words, was struck by anger and panic. When searching his house, the police found pamphlets with anti-gay propaganda.

But despite this, and the brutal use of force, the Supreme Court upheld the original verdict; it was manslaughter, rather than murder. The killer was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Karlsson belonged to a talented generation of players from Vasteras

The morning after Karlsson’s death, the phone rang at the home of Curt Lundmark, the manager of the Swedish national ice hockey team. He took the call while sitting at his kitchen table, just down the road where Karlsson had grown up.

Lundmark had led Sweden to their legendary first Olympic gold medal at the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics. Before that, he had coached Karlsson as a youth player in Vasteras for the better part of a decade.

“I just sat there in shock, trying to process what I had heard,” he says.

“Peter was the kind of man who, if he saw you were home, would come over and take the time to strike up a conversation. The type who made everyone around him laugh.’

Lundmark followed the case closely as it made its way through the Swedish legal system. To this day, the way Karlsson was portrayed in court bothers him. He has always believed that the verdict was wrong.

“I don’t think the courts were told enough about what kind of man Peter really was,” he says, adding that they would have a hard time finding anyone in Vasteras who wouldn’t describe him as harmless.

“They just trusted the story his killer told them.”

Dennis Martinsson, assistant professor and criminal justice expert at Stockholm University, takes the same view. Also, details such as the anti-gay literature found in the killer’s house were not properly considered, in his opinion.

But he says real progress has been made in recognizing hate crimes against minorities in Sweden.

A series of murders of gay men took place in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. Facundo Unia, a gay rights activist in Stockholm, covered it as a journalist. He believes that the so-called “gay panic” defense has proven to be an effective way for many defendants to receive lenient sentences for what he considers hate crimes.

That legal strategy — in which defendants claim they were provoked by an unwelcome same-sex approach — is still permissible in many parts of the world. According to a 2021 report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law in the United States, “gay and transgender defense mechanisms still remain available in most states.”

In the UK, the tactic is believed to have declined since 2003, when the Crown Prosecution Service published guidelines on its “proactive approach” to “homophobic or transphobic crime”.

According to Unia, the general sentiment towards gays in the 1990s led to less sympathy for the victims in these cases, making it easier for the courts to deal with the perpetrators.

“There’s an attitude of ‘that gay guy came to me, I just had to get rid of him’ in this defense,” Unia says.

Walking down the quiet residential street where Karlsson was murdered, not far from the city center of Vasteras, his former teammate Rohlin points to an empty spot in front of one of the houses.

“There used to be a plaque commemorating what happened here. I don’t know why they removed it,” he sighs.

Karlsson belonged to a generation of young players from Vasteras who would have a major impact on Swedish ice hockey. Three of those who won Olympic gold at the 1994 Lillehammer Games were friends and former teammates.

“It was a terrible call to get,” said Patrick Juhlin, who learned of Karlsson’s death while playing for the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL.

“The first question is why and how such a thing could have happened. It ended up being quite a few phone calls.”

Karlsson was a few years older than both Juhlin and Rohlin. When they joined the youth development team in Vasteras, he was one of the players they looked up to.

“He was the first guy you’d invite to a party,” says Rohlin. “There was never an inch of bad intentions in that man. He was just joy and glee all the way through.”

Former teammate Rohlin, pictured at Karlsson’s grave outside Vasteras

In the months following Karlsson’s death, Rohlin was busy preparing for the World Championship that Sweden was about to host. Lundmark, the coach, instructed his team not to read the evening newspapers or watch the extensive coverage of the murder.

“I thought it was best to try and put it behind us and focus on the game as best we can,” he says. In the midst of the team’s preparations, he left with three of his players to attend Karlsson’s funeral in a packed church in Vasteras.

For Karlsson’s friends, the press coverage that he had been murdered after attacking another man came as a shock. Karlsson was not openly gay. According to court documents, he had discussed homosexuality with some guests at the nightclub he had been to the night before he was stabbed. As for his friends, it wasn’t something he ever brought up.

“If he was gay, and he just never felt able to talk to us about it, that hurts me,” says Rohlin.

“It’s tragic in itself. We’d have some pretty deep conversations. That he wouldn’t have told us feels incredible, given the way we knew each other.”

Karlsson’s teammates have long since retired from professional ice hockey. Standing in front of a small gray tombstone in a cemetery outside Vasteras, Rohlin says his friend’s death 26 years later still deeply disturbs him.

He adds: “If the sentence had been 12 or 24 years in prison, it wouldn’t matter much anyway.

“It won’t bring Peter back.”