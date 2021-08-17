Specially handicapped cricketer overcome hurdles to reach Indian cricket team





Anantnag: Feroz Ahmad Ganai, 30, a specially disabled cricketer from Anantnag district in South Kashmir, is delighted with people walking to his modest home in Panjpoora, Marhama village of Bijbehara to congratulate him. Feroz performed well in the recently concluded camp of the probable cricket selection committee in Hyderabad, which was organized by the Board of Disability Cricket Association (BDCA). He will now represent Indian disabled cricket in the upcoming series against Bangladesh. It is a matter of pride for the whole village that he will play international cricket, the villagers say. Feroz was a cricket fanatic from childhood and wanted to play on a bigger stage. In 2014, he had an accident that damaged his feet and shattered his dreams. Feroz remained bedridden for over two years but never gave up and eventually returned to the cricket ground. Yes, at first I was disillusioned and thought I would never be able to do my routine work, not to mention playing cricket. But soon I somehow accepted the challenge and started playing again, he said. Feroz said he had all the support from family and worked very hard to get here. In Kashmir, there are no separate tournaments or competitions for disabled cricketers. So I used to only play in normal district and club cricket tournaments, he said. Feroz says that because of his hard work and dedication, disability never got in the way of his performance. He first played for J&K in the Disability Cricket Tournament in 2016 in Jharkand and impressed with his bat and ball. Feroz became captain and under his leadership the team performed well. Since then he has never looked back. I am confident that I will do well in the bilateral series against Bangladesh and strengthen my place, he says. Feroz wants the government to pay attention to disabled cricket and organize tournaments for them. I ended up here without any kind of support. So if a little bit of interest is shown in handicapped cricket we would produce a lot of good cricketers who can play at a higher level, he said. Feroz also owes his success to his sponsor United International Sports. I got no support from the sports club and even took my fellow cricket players out of state to play at my expense. But yes, my sponsor has supported me from the beginning and continues to support me today, he says. Another physically disabled player, 25-year-old Nayeem Ahmad Malla, a scarf salesman by trade from Budgam village in Aarath, has also been selected for the series.

