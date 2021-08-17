Ty Thompson has gained serious ground in QB battle





We’re just over two weeks away from the start of Oregon Football’s 2021 season and the opening kickoff against Fresno State and the Ducks still don’t have a clear answer for QB1. Anthony Brown was the presumed starter going to fall camp, but things may have changed after the first live scrimmage over the weekend. Brown has Robby Ashford, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield pushing him for the runway. If the Ducks want experience they should go with the Boston College transfer that replaced Tyler Shough at the end of the 2020 season, but if they want to raise the ceiling and have some growing pains along the way they go with Ashford, Butterfield or the favorite at the Thompson fans. After one scrimmage, it looks like the fan favorite is in a prime position to push Brown for that runway. Mario Cristobal even said he was the best of the quarterbacks in scrimmage, which is surprising considering he’s the youngest in the room, but also because it shows he’s grown a lot since Spring Ball. Mario Cristobal said true freshman qb Ty Thompson had the best day among Oregon’s qbs during Saturday’s scrimmage. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) August 16, 2021 The fact that Cristobal says this just leaves the door open for the real freshman to win the runway this fall. Ty Thompson raises Oregon football ceiling Many fans like Brown because he is a stable player who usually doesn’t go too high or too low and he has that experience that is sometimes needed to make a point in the playoffs. But Thompson could be to Oregon what Trevor Lawrence was to Clemson or Tua Tagovailoa to Alabama. Simply put, he could be that first or sophomore full-time starter who takes offense to the next level, excels in the spotlight and leads the Ducks to the big stage. There’s a reason Thompson was the highest-ranked Oregon quarterback of all time, and he’s already proving he deserves a look at QB1. He’s been making some serious ground since Spring Ball and I think he’s only going to get better.

